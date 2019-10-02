The DeForest girls golf team was in the hunt for a top-three finish at the Badger North Conference Meet at Lake Wisconsin Country Club on Sept. 25, but came up a few strokes short.
The Norskies finished the meet with a score of 383 to place fifth. They finished five strokes behind third-place Portage (378) and a stroke behind fourth-place Baraboo (382).
Waunakee easily claimed the title with a 347, while Reedsburg was second with a 356.
The Lady Norskies’ Taryn Endres proved to be one of the top golfers in the conference after turning in an 85. She closed with a 41 on the back nine holes.
Only Baraboo’s Carly Moon (78) and Waunakee’s Sydney Grimm (83) turned in better rounds than Endres, who earned second-team all-conference honors.
The Norskies’ Isabel Manzetti finished 14th overall with her round of 94, which included a 45 on the back nine.
Kaylin Nesbitt had a 101 for the Lady Norskies. She fired a 49 on the back nine.
Tori Schnell rounded out the team score for DeForest with a 103.
Lexi Scheuerell also represented the Lady Norskies. She came away with a 104.
Reedsburg 183
DeForest 192
In its final preparation for the conference meet, DeForest closed out the regular season with a nine-stroke loss to visiting Reedsburg at Lake Windsor Country Club on Sept. 23.
Endres led the charge for the Lady Norskies with a 45.
Scheuerell, Manzetti and Nesbitt all shot a 49 to close out the team score for the Norskies. Schnell finished her round with a 55, but it did not factor into the team score.
Reedsburg’s Ashleigh Johnson led all golfers with a 44, while teammate Anna Krieski fired a 45. The Beavers got a 46 and 48 from Kaitlyn Brunken and Ashley Krieski, respectively.
DeForest will compete in the WIAA Division 1 Baraboo Regional on Oct. 2.
The Norskies will host a sectional at Lake Windsor Country Club at 9 a.m. on Oct. 7.
