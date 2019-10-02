The DeForest boys soccer team is starting to pick up steam. The Norskies pushed their win streak to four after picking up a pair of wins last week.
In their lone Badger North Conference meet of the week, the Norskies hammered visiting Reedsburg 9-0 on Sept. 24.
The Norskies (7-3-1 overall) are 2-1 in the Badger North Conference and tied with Waunakee for fourth place.
Mount Horeb leads the Badger North with a 3-0 record, while Baraboo and Sauk Prairie are both 2-0-1.
The win streak was extended to four games after DeForest edged Stoughton 2-1 at Madison College on Sept. 26.
The Norskies will travel to Lake Mills for a 6:45 p.m. non-conference game tonight. They will host Sauk Prairie at 7 p.m. on Oct. 8.
DeForest 9
Reedsburg 0
DeForest clung to a 2-0 halftime lead against the Beavers, but blew the game open with seven second-half goals.
“We came out a bit slow against Reedsburg,” DeForest coach Kevin Krivacek said. “They were playing us pretty deep and had about nine guys behind the ball, which made it difficult to work in the final third. We talked to the reserves and the starters during halftime about how we need to recognize this and pull them out by possessing. Additionally, we need to vary how we attack the goal as they seemed to be able to predict our next balls. We did better in the second half and finished our opportunities.”
Nick Anderson scored both of the Norskies’ goals in the first half. The first came at the 30-mintue mark off an assist by Brandon Hundt, while the second came 13 minutes later off an assist by Owen Chambers.
“I think Nick Anderson showed what he is capable of within this conference,” Krivacek said.
Drew Ciesielczyk opened the onslaught in the second half with a goal 3:26 in. Anderson and Chambers had assists.
Anderson came up with his third goal of the game a minute later to increase the lead to 4-0. Conlan Gotzion had the assist.
Ciesielczyk scored off an assist by Evan Ridd at the 52:57 mark.
Gotzion scored on a penalty kick to increase the lead to 6-0.
The Norskies closed with goals by Eliot Pickhardt, Phillip McCloskey and Chambers. Hundt had the assist on Pickhardt’s goal, while Spencer Treinen assisted on McCloskey’s goal. Chambers scored on a penalty kick.
DeForest 2
Stoughton 1
The Norskies scored a goal in each half to knock off the Vikings.
DeForest got a goal from Ridd 55 seconds into the contest. Ciesielczyk had the assist.
“We came out hard and Ridd got on the end of a through ball from Ciesielczyk,” Krivacek said. “I loved our urgency and the timing of his run into the box, which has been troublesome for us this season.”
The Norskies clung to the 1-0 lead at halftime.
“We struggled for the middle 30 minutes and our positive and productive talk disappeared on the field, which is when we gave up the goal to them,” Krivacek said.
Stoughton tied the game a minute into the second half with a goal by Derek Karlen.
The Norskies came up with the winning goal at the 80-minute mark. Ciesielczyk scored off an assist by Kennedy Wallace.
“We got our last goal after Chambers brought a ball down on the wing and quickly combined through Wallace and ultimately was finished by Ciesielczyk for the game winner,” Krivacek said.
McCloskey finished the game with five saves.
