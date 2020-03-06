It’s getting closer . . .St. Patrick’s Day is next Tuesday. That means the Emerson corned beef and cabbage feast is nearly here. For me the St. Patrick’s dinner rates right up there with turkey on Thanksgiving and ham on Christmas.
For as long as I can remember I enjoy this favorite Irish dinner on or near St. Pat’s Day. My mother used to cook and serve the boiled dinner of corned beef, cabbage, carrots and boiled potatoes and her father John “Pa” Connor was always the honored guest. He would show up in a suit, white shirt and tie for the occasion and when he sat down at the dinner table the suit coat would come off and he would tuck the cloth napkin into the collar of his shirt. Then he would be ready to enjoy his favorite meal.
After we were married, my wife Molly would be invited to the special dinners and she would help Alice in the kitchen getting everything ready for the Irish feast. After the boys were born she started making the special meal for me and the boys. Molly’s name was Irish but she was 100% German. She really knew how to cook. She added a few extra things to the menu over the years like rutabagas for those who like them (especially me), Irish soda bread and Grasshopper Pie for dessert.
Since Molly passed away my daughter-in-law Anne has taken over as chief cook for the meal. It tastes just as good with Anne doing the cooking. Just writing about the meal makes hungry. I had a corned beef sandwich the other night to get my taste buds prepared for the meal.
March certainly came in like a lamb this year. The high temperature on March 1 was 53 degrees. The long range forecast was for above normal temperature readings for the first half of March. Jimmy the Groundhog really messed up his forecast this year. The groundhog in Pennsylvania got it right.
However this is Wisconsin and that means that winter will most likely hit us with one or two snow storms before giving way to spring. “March Madness” refers to basketball tournament games and the crazy wild March weather.
