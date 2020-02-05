For the first time this season, the DeForest boys basketball team suffered back-to-back losses.
Last week started out well for the Norskies, as they scored a 76-62 non-conference victory over host Lakeside Lutheran on Jan. 27.
Last Friday, the Norskies took a hit to their Badger North Conference title hopes with a 59-57 loss to visiting Beaver Dam.
DeForest suffered another loss last Saturday. The visiting Norskies fell 81-68 to Oshkosh Lourdes, which is ranked eighth in Division 4.
The Norskies are now 10-5 overall and 6-2 in the Badger North. They are tied with Reedsburg for second place in the conference behind 7-1 Waunakee.
DeForest will make a trip to Baraboo for a 7:15 p.m. Badger North game this Friday. The Norskies will host Portage at 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 11.
DeForest 76
Lakeside 62
The Norskies used a strong first half to take down the Warriors.
DeForest scored the first five points of the game, but Lakeside Lutheran rallied to take an 11-7 lead.
The Norskies answered with a 10-0 run to go up 17-11. They would never trail again.
DeForest led 37-27 at halftime.
The Norskies held a comfortable 48-31 lead after a basket by Trey Schroeder.
DeForest took its biggest lead of the game, 56-37, with a free throw by Nolan Hawk with 10 minutes, 40 seconds remaining.
The Norskies outscored the Warriors 39-35 in the second half.
Schroeder exploded for 26 points to lead the Norskies.
Colby Hartig (16), Hawk (11) and Bonds (10) also scored in double figures for DeForest.
Hartig had a team-high seven rebounds, while Schroeder dished out six assists.
Collin Schulz had 15 points for Lakeside, while Matt Davis and Logan Pampel chipped in 10 apiece.
Beaver Dam 59
DeForest 57
The Norskies were going for the season sweep of the Golden Beavers. DeForest defeated Beaver Dam 87-75 on Dec. 7.
DeForest had another strong start to the game. It scored the first six points.
The Norskies led until Beaver Dam’s Broden Boschert hit a late three-pointer to put the Beavers up 23-21 at halftime.
The Golden Beavers opened the second half with a 7-2 run to go up 30-23.
DeForest cut the deficit to 30-29 with a pair of free throws by Bonds and then took the lead, 31-30 on a basket by Schroeder.
With the game tied at 40, Beaver Dam got a three-pointer from Boschert.
The Norskies trailed by as many as six before cutting the deficit to one, 58-57, with a late three-pointer by Schroeder.
The Beavers got a free throw from Nate Abel with 15 seconds remaining and DeForest was unable to tie the game.
Schroeder paced DeForest with 20 points, while Max Weisbrod and Hartig contributed 13 and 10, respectively.
Devin Magli pulled down nine rebounds for DeForest, while Schroeder had four assists.
Boschert had 20 points for the Beavers, while Abel added 19.
Lourdes 81
DeForest 68
The Norskies were unable to overcome a slow first half against Lourdes.
Oshkosh Lourdes raced out to a 7-0 lead.
Alex Elvekrog cut the lead to 13-10 with a three-pointer, but the Norskies would get no closer the rest of the first half.
Lourdes went on a 22-10 run to go up 35-20 with 4:24 remaining in the first half.
Oshkosh led 43-30 at halftime.
DeForest came out strong in the second half. They pulled to within three, 43-40, on a basket by Hartig.
However, Lourdes outscored the Norskies 38-28 the rest of the way.
Schroeder led DeForest in scoring for the third straight game with 19 points. Weisbrod came away with 14 points, while Hawk and Elvekrog contributed 12 and nine, respectively.
Magli garnered six rebounds, while Schroeder had nine assists.
Preston Ruedinger led Lourdes with 28 points, while Josh Bauer added 23.
