The DeForest boys swim team had two relays and two individuals punch their tickets to the WIAA state meet after great showings at the WIAA Division 2 Baraboo Sectional last Saturday.
The Norskies placed sixth at the sectional with 199 points.
“We had a fantastic day with some really nice swims,” DeForest coach Matt Engelhardt said. “17 of our 18 individual swims were lifetime-best times and that’s what we really aim for at this meet. It was really great to see the guys finish their season on a high note.”
Madison Edgewood claimed the team title with 391 team points, followed in the top five by Sauk Prairie (286.5), McFarland (265.5), Baraboo (241) and Monona Grove (236).
DeForest had Ben Ramminger and Ferris Wolf advance to state individually. Ramminger qualified in two events.
The Norskies also qualified for state in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Ramminger will be making his fourth trip to state after advancing in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.
Ramminger earned a sectional title in the 100 breaststroke. His time of 57.76 seconds put him well ahead of second-place finisher Jacob Laux (1:00.54) of Baraboo.
In the 100 butterfly, Ramminger touched the wall in 51.44 seconds to finish second behind Edgewood’s Truman teDuits (:49.86).
“Ben Ramminger had a great day winning a sectional championship in the 100 breaststroke, breaking the Baraboo pool record and the DeForest team record in the process,” Engelhardt said. “He also had a great 100 butterfly, taking second and qualifying for state with the second overall time in that event.”
Wolf (:22.79) is going to state in the 50 freestyle after placing third behind Whitewater’s Jack Mayer (:22.23) and Edgewood’s Chase Korb (:22.49).
“Ferris Wolf had a solid finish in the 50 freestyle to qualify for state,” Engelhardt said. “He had an incredible second 25 to pull into third overall. We are really excited about where he’s at right now and have some big expectations for Friday.”
Wolf was also ninth in the 100 backstroke (:57.61).
The Norskies started off the meet by qualifying for state in the 200 medley relay after Ben Jaccard, Zak Nowakowski, Ramminger and Wolf placed fifth with their time 1:42.66.
DeForest also advanced in the 400 freestyle relay. Wolf, Evan Ridd, Jaccard and Ramminger came in third (3:22.82).
Ridd just missed out on moving on in the 200 individual medley after placing fifth (2:07.14). He was also 12th in the 100 butterfly (:58.34).
“Evan Ridd had an incredible day dropping over seven seconds from his seed time in the 200 IM,” Engelhardt said. “Unfortunately, he just missed qualifying by a few hundredths of a second in that event.”
Jaccard (5:15.97) was eighth in the 500 freestyle.
Nowakowski had the only other individual top-10 finish. He was ninth in the 200 individual medley (2:13.82). He added a 12th-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.74).
Also competing individually for the Norskies were Caden Herrick (16th, 100 backstroke, 1:06.45), Dylan King (14th, 200 freestyle, 2:01.73; 17th, 100 freestyle, :54.30), Reid Morauske (20th, 200 freestyle, 2:06.18; 12th, 500 freestyle, 5:39.48), Ayden McCloskey (18th, 100 breaststroke, 1:16.12), Alton Uberstizig (22nd, 50 freestyle, :25.76) and Korbin Eisler (23rd, 100 freestyle, :57.0).
DeForest had the foursome of Ridd, Nowakowski, King and Jaccard place seventh in the 200 freestyle relay (1:36.42).
The Division 2 state meet is set for this Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the UW-Natatorium in Madison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.