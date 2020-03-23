As of 5 p.m. Monday, March 23, the lobby at the DeForest Police Department will be closed until further notice, Chief James Olson said in a news release.
Citizens who arrive at the police department in need of assistance can use the lobby phone to reach a staff member, the release said.
The decision comes after Gov. Tony Evers issued a “Safer at Home” order, effective beginning March 24, to try and fight the spread of the coronavirus. Under the order, all non-essential businesses will close until further notice.
Residents who are making payments or dropping off items are encouraged to use the drop box at the police station or at Village Hall.
“It is important that we treat the COVID-19 pandemic seriously,” Olson said. “Officers are still patrolling the neighborhoods and working diligently to ensure public safety. To slow the spread of the virus, we ask the public’s assistance in following the public health orders.”
If you require assistance, you are encouraged to call 608-846-6756 prior to reporting to the police department.
