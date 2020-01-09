After 20 years of leading athletics at DeForest Area High School, Mike McHugh is stepping down as athletic director at the end of this school year.
“Everybody comes to that point in their career where physically and mentally you start to wear down a bit,” McHugh said. “I had an opportunity to make it 20 years as athletic director and that is what this year will make it for me. I thought it was a good spot to go out on. I didn’t want to hang on too long and not do the job properly. So, it was a good time to go.”
McHugh is going to miss the everyday interactions with the Norski athletes and coaches.
“Building relationships with the athletes, my coaching staff and my event workers has been great,” McHugh said. “I have some great memories. That is the hardest part to leave behind.”
McHugh began teaching at DAHS during the 1991-1992 school year. He began his role as athletic director in 2000.
“I was the kind of person who jumped from job to job when I was younger, but DeForest became a home,” McHugh said. “It is a great place to raise kids. People have treated my family wonderfully. I feel very honored and fortunate to have had an opportunity like this.”
McHugh plans to stay busy after retirement.
“I’m not going to go home and sit,” McHugh said.
McHugh became the assistant commissioner of the Badger Conference two years ago and will continue in that role after his retirement.
“It really added to the work load, but it gives me a chance to stay involved in high school athletics when I retire,” McHugh said. “It should keep me very busy.”
