The DeForest boys and girls cross country teams had a great final tune-up for this Saturday’s Badger North Conference Meet, as they both finished third at the Shorewood Invite on Oct. 12.
The Lady Norskies finished with a team score of 84 to finish third behind Shorewood (21) and Watertown (79).
The DeForest boys also finished third behind Shorewood (71) and Watertown (80) with 99 points.
Freshman Logan Peters led the way for the Lady Norskies. She placed sixth overall with her time of 20 minutes, 25.8 seconds.
Sophomores Jocelyn Pickhardt and senior Megan Ackerman also cracked the top 20 for DeForest. Pickhardt finished in 16th place (22:04.9), while Ackerman was 19th (22:23.0).
Sophomores Lydia Bauer (22:27.7) and Erica Bodden (22:28.9) finished back-to-back in 21st and 22nd place, respectively, to close out the scoring for DeForest.
Sophomore Hannah Feldman (35th, 23:16.6) and junior Carleen Snow (40th, 23:31.3) also competed for the Lady Norskies.
John Roth continued his great season for the Norski boys by placing second overall. He clocked in at 16:17.3.
DeForest sophomore Elijah Bauer crossed the finish line in 17:24.3 to place eighth.
Sophomore Jackson Grabowski (17th, 17:56.2) had the only other top-20 finish.
The final two scoring runners for the Norskies were senior Nathan Neeley (34th, 18:43.3) and freshman Isaiah Bauer (38th, 18:50.6), while junior Ferris Wolf (39th, 18:52.7) and sophomore Dylan King (42nd, 18:57.6) also competed in the race.
DeForest will host the Badger North Meet this Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
