The DeForest boys soccer team had a tough start to the 2019 season last week. The Norskies dropped non-conference games to Monona Grove and Wauwatosa East.
In the season opener on Aug. 27, visiting Monona Grove blanked the Norskies 4-0.
“It is tough playing a strong opponent like MG in the first game,” DeForest coach Kevin Krivacek said. “They have shown us what the standard is in the area. We need to value possession more. I thought we were a bit careless, which we cannot be when the other team is as skilled and fast as they were.”
Then on Aug. 29, host Wauwatosa East edged DeForest 2-1.
“I was really impressed with the attitude and work ethic we took into and maintained during this game,” Krivacek said. “I thought there were stretches, especially in the second half, that we were able to dictate play against a quality opponent. Even though we didn’t get the results we wanted in the first week, I’m confident that we can learn from these games and apply what we’ve learned to our matches this week.”
The Norskies will be on the road tonight. They will play a Badger Conference crossover game at Milton at 7 p.m.
DeForest will kick off Badger North Conference play at home against Beaver Dam at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10.
Monona Grove 4
DeForest 0
The Norskies’ offense was never able to get on track against the Silver Eagles.
Monona Grove goalie Jake Havertape needed just one save to preserve the shutout.
The Silver Eagles opened their scoring 8 minutes, 15 seconds into play with a goal by Daniel Grady.
Before the first half came to an end, Monona Grove added a goal by Conner Bracken.
The Silver Eagles added two more goals in the second half. Zach Zielke and Grady both scored a goal.
DeForest goalie Phillip McCloskey finished the game with nine saves.
Wauwatosa East 2
DeForest 1
Wauwatosa East jumped out to a 2-0 lead and held off a late DeForest rally.
The Red Raiders scored the lone goal of the first half at the 30:46 mark. Luke Thomas scored off an assist by Ethan Engelken.
Dom Bavuso put Wauwatosa East up 2-0 after scoring 15 minutes into the second half off an assist by Josiah Akin.
The Norskies got on the scoreboard six minutes later with a goal by Evan Ridd off a free kick by Owen Thoms.
McCloskey finished the game with six saves, while Connor Reilly had one for the Red Raiders.
