The DeForest prep volleyball team is headed back to a WIAA Division 1 sectional for the first time since 2014 after garnering a pair of regional wins last week.
The fourth-seeded Norskies opened the postseason with a 3-0 sweep of 13th-seeded Madison East on Oct. 24.
“We have been practicing really hard, so it was nice to see them play well,” DeForest coach Scott Schumann said. “The girls hustled all night.”
The Lady Norskies then punched their ticket to the sectional semifinals with a 3-1 victory over fifth-seeded Middleton last Saturday.
“The girls played with a ton of energy, emotion and definitely needed it as all the games were close,” Schumann said. “It was their goal to win the regional title this year, and therefore we made sure that practices were geared towards high energy and focus of small details. Middleton surprised us with their scrappy defense. It was really great to watch. It was evident that both teams prepared very well. Fortunately, our offense was simply too strong.”
DeForest will make its first sectional appearance since 2014, when the Norskies earned their first trip to state, tonight. They will face top-seeded Waunakee in Verona at 5 p.m. Second-seeded Verona and third-seeded Sun Prairie will play in the other semifinal.
“We are very excited for our match up with Waunakee and will definitely be prepared for them,” Schumann said. “It’ll be a fantastic match.”
The sectional final is set for Saturday in Sun Prairie.
The Lady Norskies will take a 31-14 record into the sectional.
DeForest 3
Madison East 0
Serving proved to be the deciding factor in the regional opener. The Norskies had a serve percentage of 91.4 and registered 20 aces.
“We have been practicing hard serves and that really paid off,” Schumann said. “Our serving helped us grab momentum when we needed it.”
Kaycee Meiners led DeForest with six aces.
“Our serving really got us through this match,” Meiners said.
The Norskies’ Sydney Hoffman recorded five aces, while Megan Mickelson added three.
“We have been working on our serving and we take a lot of pride in it,” Hoffman said.
The first game of the night was close early on. The Norskies clung to an 11-9 lead when they put together a 14-4 run to win 25-13.
“We have a really tight bond on the court and it helps us pull it together when we need to,” Hoffman said.
Meiners’ serving played a big role in the second game. She had four aces in a 9-0 run that put DeForest up 19-8.
“We stepped up when we had to,” Meiners said. “We used our energy to make some runs.”
The Lady Norskies went on to win Game 2, 25-10.
DeForest scored the final seven points of Game 3 to finish off the sweep with a 26-16 win. Mickelson had aces on the final three serves of the night.
Natalie Compe led the Norskies with seven kills, while Morgan Hahn finished with five. Meiners had a team-high three blocks.
Leah Doucette paced DeForest’s offense with 13 assists.
Megan Elvekrog led DeForest’s defense with six digs.
DeForest 3
Middleton 1
All four games were close to the end, but the Norskies did enough to capture three wins.
Neither team wanted to give in during the first game of the night. It took extra points to take the game and DeForest escaped with a 33-31 victory.
The second game was also extended and the Lady Norskies edged the Cardinals 26-24.
Middleton avoided the sweep with a 25-20 triumph in Game 3.
The Norskies put the match away with a 25-23 victory in Game 4.
Meiners led the way with 17 kills, while Compe and Isabel Burke added 12 and 10, respectively.
“Meiners was the focal point,” Schumann said. “However, she then pulled blockers so that our other hitters could be successful as well.”
Hahn recorded a team-high three blocks, while Reese Yocum garnered three aces.
Doucette and Chloe Bernards ran DeForest’s offense with 19 and 18 assists, respectively.
The Norskies had Emily BonoAnno (24), Compe (20), Elvekrog (14) and Doucette (12) record double digits in digs.
“We played fantastic defense again,” Schumann said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.