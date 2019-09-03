Sparked by three defensive touchdowns the DeForest prep football team garnered its second blowout victory to open the 2019 season last Friday.
The Norskies lambasted host Fort Atkinson 61-7.
In their two non-conference wins this season, the Norskies have outscored their opponents 108-7.
DeForest thoroughly dominated the Blackhawks from beginning to end. The Norskies outgained Fort 401-194 and held a 16-5 advantage in first downs.
The Norskies had three players rush for over 80 yards in a very balanced offensive attack. Alex Endres rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns on six carries, while Gabe Finley had 84 yards on 11 attempts. Quarterback Trey Schroeder rushed for 83 yards on just two carries.
Schroeder also had a very efficient day throwing the ball. He was 4-of-5 passing for 99 yards and three touchdowns.
DeForest set the tone with a 34-point effort in the first quarter.
Endres opened the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run.
The Norskies’ defense then scored back-to-back touchdowns. Deven Magli and Raudel Guerrero both returned interceptions for touchdowns to increase the lead to 20-0.
Schroeder kept the momentum going in DeForest’s favor with a 51-yard touchdown pass to Logan Bierman.
The lead grew to 34-0 when Schroeder hooked up with Mason Kirchberg on a 10-yard scoring strike at the end of the first quarter.
Schroeder continued to spread the ball around to open the second quarter and tossed a 25-yard scoring strike to Lane Larson.
Endres finished off his night with a 47-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter to up the lead to 48-0.
Before the first half came to an end, the Norskies’ defense got into the scoring act one more time. Trey Warne returned a fumble 19 yards for a touchdown.
The Norskies led 54-0 at halftime.
Backup quarterback Bryce Jacobsen scored DeForest’s only points in the second half. He had a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Fort Atkinson avoided their second shutout to open the season after getting a 4-yard touchdown run from Alec Courtier in the fourth quarter.
Courtier led all rushers with 143 yards on 11 carries.
Fort Atkinson quarterback Carson Baker was 3-of-10 passing for 21 yards and two interceptions.
The Norskies will kick off Badger North Conference play this Friday. They will play at Reedsburg at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.