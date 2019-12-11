With a handful of players coming off a state championship winning football season, the DeForest boys basketball team is looking to make some noise on the court this season.
“We are really excited for this year,” DeForest coach Craig Weisbrod said. “We are hoping to continue the momentum from football’s amazing run. We have a nice mix of seniors as well as young guys.”
The Norskies had an impressive 2018-2019 campaign. They finished 19-6 overall and won a WIAA regional title.
DeForest finished 11-3 in the Badger North Conference to place second behind Mount Horeb (14-0).
The Norskies have some big holes to fill with the graduation of Austin Westra, Cody Riggs and Jack Bogan. Westra was the Badger North Player of the Year, while Riggs and Bogan were both honorable mention all-conference picks.
DeForest will be led this season by a strong senior class, which includes wings Jahyl Bonds, Alex Elvekrog, Jack Creger, Trey Schroeder, Kennedy Wallace and Dylan Haas and post player Colby Hartig.
Schroeder is a three-year starter at point guard. He earned second-team all-conference last year, when he averaged 12.1 points per game.
“He is our leader,” Weisbrod said. “I’m looking forward to watching his senior year. He can score in different ways and has a knack for running the team. He will also be asked to guard the opponent’s leading scorer. Trey is a winner.”
Hartig averaged 6.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game last season.
“Colby was the first big off the bench last season and will jump into the starting lineup this year,” Weisbrod said. “He is an athletic big. Colby will have a great year rebounding, scoring and leading our help defense.”
Bonds returns after averaging 5.0 points and 3.1 rebounds per game a season ago.
“Jahyl is going to have a monster year,” Weisbrod said. “He does whatever we need.”
Sophomore guard Max Weisbrod is back for the Norskies after averaging 5.2 points and 3.4 assists per game as a freshman.
Also looking to make an impact this season are juniors Trace Grundahl (wing), Oliver Vandehey (wing), Keagon Kaufmann (wing) and Justin Hauser (wing), sophomores Nolan Hawk (post), Alex Winters (post) and Deven Magli (wing) and freshman Brody Hartig (wing).
“I would like to get up and down the court and pressure defensively” Weisbrod said. “We are going to score some points this year. We are long and athletic. We have multiple guys that are capable of scoring.”
The Badger North Conference should again be very competitive. Reedsburg returns two all-conference players.
