An opening date has been set for DeForest’s $6.3 million athletic complex.
During the village board meeting Feb. 19, Recreation Supervisor Reese MacAskill provided updates on the complex and said a grand opening ceremony will held at 4:30 p.m. May 28 at the complex, located north of Windsor Road and east of River Road. Games on the new baseball and softball fields will follow at 6:30 p.m.
MacAskill said that five weekends between June and October of this year have been booked with events and tournaments. She said the dates were split between two groups — the Windsor Heat youth softball team and a group from Illinois.
The reason for the limited amount of weekends that are booked this year is because baseball and softball teams have previously agreed to locations for the upcoming season.
MacAskill went on to say that 17 weekends from April to October of 2021 have been filled between three groups, including the Windsor Heat. She anticipates the remaining dates for the 2021 season to be filled in the next month or two and added that the complex has garnered talks about teams entering multi-year agreements for the use of the facilities.
“There’s been a lot of interest and we’ve been having a lot of conversations with different groups,” MacAskill said. “It’s been great to have so many conversations … and everyone has been thrilled with the complex.”
In addition, the board approved the contract of WP Beverages, LLC (a Pepsi-Cola company) to serve beverages for all events at the complex and Firemen’s Park this year.
Board member Jane Cahill Wolfram was first to approve the motion, saying “the offer was really great.”
The motion was unanimously approved.
“I only have one request … Cherry Pepsi,” board member Jason Kramer joked with MacAskill. Later in the meeting, he went on to say that the initial plan for the complex has “gone on to be bigger than imagined.”
It was noted by the board that $2 million for the overall project is coming from the TID (Tax Incremental District), which is about one-third of the costs. The sponsorships that the complex gets will pay for replacements to the fields and to equipment. More sponsorships are needed for the complex, but it was agreed that upcoming advertisements for the complex will bring them in as the opening date nears.
“The more patient we are, the better off we’ll be with sponsorships,” Village Administrator Steve Fahlgren said.
Village President Judd Blau said that he is excited for the complex and added that after the completion, the DeForest area could see restaurants and hotels coming in the future due to the new development.
Board honors Blankenhagen’s 25 years of community service
In other news, the board honored Bob Blankenhagen for his 25 years of service to the DeForest community as a social worker.
Blankenhagen has worked for Dane County in various roles since 1979. He was part of Joining Forces for Families, a non-profit organization that “keeps families stable and deflects them away from costly formal system interventions.”
He also worked with area churches and clergy members through the DeForest Area Needs Network (DANN), another nonprofit organization. Its mission was “to provide and coordinate help for people in the DeForest Area School District, in the areas of safety, health and daily tasks by dispersing funds received via fundraising activities or donations.”
Board member Abigail Lowery said of Blakenhagen, “I really appreciate getting to know him over the past few years. It was very good to see that someone like him was looking out for the people in DeForest.”
Blau presented Blakenhagen with a plaque. Blankenhagen then followed with a few words of thanks.
“It seemed like only short a time ago I came to town looking for a place for an office and talking to people about this new initiative coming from Dane County Community Service called Joining Forces for Families. I want to thank the village for being so responsive,” Blankenhagen said.
He also thanked the clergy and churches for coming up with idea for DANN.
“Over the last 21 years, this community has donated $750,000 to DANN and virtually all of that money went to help families stay in housing, keep utilities on, help with car repairs and medicine. It was a great service. … This is truly an amazing community that cares for its neighbors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.