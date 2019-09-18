The DeForest prep volleyball team had a chance to make an early statement in the Badger North Conference, but came up short against defending conference champion Waunakee.
The host Norskies pushed the Warriors in every game, but fell 3-1 in the end.
“We had them scouted very well and practiced for all of it, but they are a very good team and even though we took the first set, they just have some solid players that are very difficult to defend,” Norski coach Scott Schumann said. “We also made some silly mistakes. That is the difference between good and great teams, but once we get a few kinks ironed out, we will be right there with them.”
DeForest is 1-1 in the Badger North and are tied with Mount Horeb, Beaver Dam and Sauk Prairie for third place behind Reedsburg (3-0) and Waunakee (2-0).
The Lady Norskies had upset on their minds after claiming a 25-22 win in the first game of the night.
“I thought our girls played with a lot of emotion and hustle,” Schumann said. “We averaged over 20 digs per set and set our blocks very well. I’m proud of how we played, but It is very difficult to stop their outsides.”
Waunakee tied the match up with a 25-18 victory in Game 2.
The Warriors added a 25-19 win in the third game.
The Norskies pushed Waunakee to the limit in the fourth game, but the Warriors held on for a 25-23 victory.
Kaycee Meiners led DeForest with 11 kills, while Natalie Compe chipped in nine. Meiners also tied Megan Mickelson with two service aces, to go along with a team-high four blocks.
Leah Doucette ran the Norskies’ offense with 15 assists.
Emily BonoAnno paced DeForest on defense with 21 digs.
Mila Malik led Waunakee with 17 kills, while Joselyn Meinholz added 13.
The Warriors’ Samantha Miller and Caitlin Lynch combined for 37 assists, while Hayley Krysinski contributed 12 digs.
Norski Invite
DeForest hosted its annual invite last Saturday. They finished the day 3-2 and placed fourth.
“Our invite was a low point for the year,” Schumann said. “We went 3-2 but did not play very well. I’m not sure if we were drained from Thursday’s game or not. Regardless, it is my job to get the girls to play their best and that didn’t happen. We will review game film and make adjustments.”
The Norskies had a strong start to the day. They went 3-0 in pool play.
The Lady Norskies opened the day with a 25-22, 25-15 victory over Watertown Luther Prep.
DeForest downed La Crosse Central 25-17, 25-16 in the second round of pool play.
The Norskies completed their perfect run in pool play with a 25-20, 25-22 triumph over River Valley.
In the semifinals, the Lady Norskies were upset by McFarland 25-19,25-17.
“McFarland played almost an error free game against us in the semifinals,” Schumann said. “They are solid and coached well.”
In a rematch, River Valley got revenge on the Norskies with a 25-17, 16-25, 18-16 victory in the third-place match.
McFarland claimed the title after defeating Catholic Central 25-19, 25-21.
