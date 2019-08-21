The DeForest girls tennis team stepped on the court for the first time this season last Saturday. The Norskies opened with a strong showing at the Dan County Invite at Madison La Follette.
The Lady Norskies concluded the day with 27.5 team points to place third behind Madison Memorial (40) and Monona Grove (35). Sun Prairie (22.5), Stoughton (21), McFarland (19.5), Madison East (13) and Madison La Follette (seven) rounded out the standings.
“I was very pleased with the outcome on Saturday,” DeForest coach Kristin Pachal said. We finished third behind a VERY tough Madison Memorial team and a very solid Monona Grove team.”
DeForest was led by the sister duo of Cecile and Samantha Fuchs. After both qualifying individually for the state tournament last season, they are teaming up at No. 1 doubles this year.
The Fuchs dominated play on Saturday, including the in the championship match. They concluded the day by blanking Monona Grove’s Hailey Munz and Payton Lee 6-0, 6-0.
“The Fuchs sisters moved easily through their competition to capture the first place,” Pachal said.
DeForest also had its No. 2 tandem of Mikayla Beckman and Amber Fabian earn a spot in the championship match, but they lost 6-4, 6-1 to Madison Memorial’s Elizabeth Wu and Meera Manoharan.
At No. 3 doubles, the Norskies’ Annie Manzi and Ashley Hegarty finished in third place. They defeated Sun Prairie’s Abby Mott and Brynn Boutelle 6-1, 7-6 (4).
Lauren Armstrong and Samantha Schaeffer had the highest finishes for DeForest in singles play. They finished third at No. 2 and 4 singles, respectively.
Armstrong concluded the day with a convincing 6-0, 6-4 victory over Madison East’s Naomi Monat.
In her third-place match, Schaeffer downed Madison Memorial’s Amy Yao 7-5. 7-6 (6).
At No. 3 singles, DeForest had Sydney Hahn earn sixth place. She lost 6-3, 6-0 to Madison East’s Sa Dee Decorah.
Wrapping up the day for the Lady Norskies was Leah Miller at No. 1 singles. She finished eighth after losing 6-2, 1-6, 10-5 to Madison East’s Amelia Hoffman.
The Norskies will travel to Watertown for the Badger Challenge on Aug. 27. Action is set to begin at 4:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.