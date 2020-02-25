While team success was hard to come by for the young and short-handed DeForest wrestling team during the regular season, the WIAA Division 1 postseason gives the Norskies a chance to shine individually.
The Norskies had senior 113-pounder Chase Shortreed and sophomore 160-pounder Brody Hemauer step up to the occasion at last Saturday’s Verona Sectional and both punched their ticket to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament.
“We needed to finish off the season like this,” DeForest coach Tyler Rauls said. “We were hoping to get two through and we did. They both have been putting in the work, so it is great to see it pay off.”
With the help of Shortreed and Hemauer, DeForest placed eighth at the sectional with 39 points.
Hemauer will be making a return trip to state after claiming a title on Saturday, while Shortreed earned his first trip after placing second.
“I’ve been working for this for so long,” Shortreed said. “I’m just glad it finally happened.”
Holmen was first at the sectional with 149.5 points, followed in the top five by Waunakee (130.5), Baraboo (121.5), Tomah (94) and Sauk Prairie (76).
Hemauer and Shortreed opened the sectional with technical falls. Hemauer took care of La Crosse Logan’s Sam Veenstra 16-1 in two minutes, while Shortreed thwarted Reedsburg’s Caden Schneider 18-0 in 4:19.
Shortreed and Hemauer then matched each other with pins in the semifinals. Shortreed struck Sauk Prairie’s Dawson Enge in 5:25, while Hemauer recorded a fall in 1:20 against Tomah’s Sam Linzmeier.
Hemauer earned the sectional title after holding off Sparta’s Corbin Hauer 8-7 in the championship match.
“I didn’t wrestle my best, but I got the job done,” Hemauer said.
Shortreed ran out of luck in the finals, as he was pinned by Holmen’s Sam Smith in 1:56.
Shortreed bounced back to down Tomah’s Caleb Pollack 10-6 in the second-place wrestleback.
“I was just focused on winning,” Shortreed said. “I wrestled hard for six minutes.”
Hemauer will take a 37-7 record into the state tournament, taking on Menomonee Falls junior Patrick Lynch (27-11) in the opening round at state.
“I want to get on the podium at the Kohl Center, but it is going to take a lot of hard work,” Hemauer said.
Shortreed is 36-9 this season and will face Menomonee Falls sophomore Ben Kaus (19-4) to open the state tournament.
“Hopefully, I can do well,” Shortreed. “I have not had the chance to see many of the guys that are in my bracket, but I think I will do fine.”
The Norskies also had freshman 120-pounder Luke Barske, sophomore 126-pounder Jacob Larson, junior 152-pounder Koby Prellwitz, sophomore 182-pounder Isaah Foges and junior 195-pounder Peyton Laufenberg compete on Saturday, but all five lost in the first round.
“It was great for the other guys to get the experience of wrestling at the sectional tournament,” Rauls said. “They got a chance to see what level they need to get to. I look forward to watching them grow as wrestlers.”
Barske was pinned by Holmen’s Alex Pellowski in 1:04. He finished the season 14-23.
Larson (21-19) had his season come to an end after getting pinned by Holmen’s Branson Beers in 21 seconds.
Prellwitz finished the season 13-18 after getting pinned in 1:01 by Holmen’s Carter Vetsch.
Foges (7-14) was pinned by Baraboo’s John Gunderson in 1:06 in the opening round on Saturday.
Holmen’s Drake Schams pinned Laufenberg in 39 seconds. Laufenberg finished the season 10-18.
The WIAA state tournament begins on Feb. 27 and runs through Saturday. The first round on Feb. 27 is set for 3 p.m.
