Just days after beginning practice, the DeForest girls golf team kicked off the fall season with invites in Watertown and Reedsburg.
The Norskies opened up their schedule with the Watertown Invite on Aug. 15. They finished in seventh place with a score of 411.
“We are young in terms of experience, so all of these opportunities to compete against good competition are invaluable,” Norski coach Scott Siemion said. “We made a lot of early season errors and we struggled with consistency, but all in all it was a good first showing.”
Madison Edgewood claimed the title at the 14-team invite with a 363, followed in the top five by Brookfield Central (365), Green Bay Notre Dame (381), Milton (383) and Brookfield East (390).
Taryn Endres led the way for the Lady Norskies with an 85. She secured fourth place after firing a 42 on the back nine holes.
Lexi Scheuerell was DeForest’s second-leading golfer with a 104. She shot a 52 on both the front and back nine.
Kaylin Nesbitt and Tori Schnell had rounds of 110 and 112, respectively, to close out the scoring for the Norskies.
Edgewood’s Grace Welch was the invite medalist with a 74, while Wauwatosa East’s Rachel Kauflin was second with a 77.
Reedsburg Scramble
At the Reedsburg Scramble last Friday, the Lady Norskies finished in seventh place with a score of 280.
At the event, each team sent three teams of two players onto the course.
“Scrambles take the pressure off each shot and the teams worked together nicely,” Siemion said.
The Norskies’ duo of Endres and Scheuerell placed fourth overall with their round of 80. They earned a 40 on both the front and back nine.
Helped by a 42 on the back nine, DeForest’s tandem of Isabell Manzetti and Tori Schnell shot a 90.
The final duo for the Lady Norskies was Nesbit and Taryn Loomis. They finished the day with a 110.
Prescott’s Alexis Fredericks and Ava Saley led all teams with a 69.
DeForest will host its first home meet of the year at Lake Windsor Country Club at 9 a.m. on Aug. 26. The following day, the Norskies will compete in the Baraboo Invite at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.