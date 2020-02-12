The opportunity to play football at the NCAA Division 1 level was something DeForest senior offensive lineman Adam White has dreamed of and it recently became a reality.
On Feb. 5, White was one of seven Norski athletes to sign their national letter of intent. He will be taking his talent to South Dakota State University.
“I’m ecstatic about this opportunity,” White said. “I’m really excited to make it official and be able to get to work and get ready to play.”
White had previously given an oral commitment to Division II Concordia University-St. Paul, but changed his mind receiving an offer from South Dakota State following a visit by Jackrabbit offensive line coach Jason Eck in January.
“By going to South Dakota State, I will be able to get to my full potential and be the best I can both academically and athletically,” White said.
White wrapped up his Norski football career with an outstanding senior season last fall. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound tackle helped lead DeForest to a WIAA Division 3 state title.
“I wouldn’t trade last season for anything,” White said. “It was more than I thought could happen my senior year.”
White earned unanimous first-team All-Badger North Conference for his effort. He also earned all-region honors.
Following his senior season, White set his sights on continuing his playing career at the collegiate level.
“I started to think about after my coaches and teammates told me I’m good to play at the next level,” White said. “Then I talked to college coaches and started getting interest from higher and higher levels. Then I got my opportunity to make it happen.”
White visited the SDSU campus in January and immediately knew it was the place he wanted to be.
“The campus is great and the facilities are amazing, way better than any of the other schools I visited,” White said. “It was cool to see how great everything was there.”
White joins a Jackrabbit program that is a perennial NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision playoff contender.
“They have a winning mentality and that is why they are as good as they are,” White said. “They put in the time to get better.”
The Jackrabbits are looking at White to play tackle after he puts on about 40 pounds.
“I will redshirt and try to get into college shape to hopefully play in a couple of years,” White said. “They want me to get up to 290 pounds and I have ways to get there. It will be fun. It is all part of the experience.”
Moving seven hours from home will also be a new adventure for White, but he looks forward to the challenge.
“It will be tough but I’m excited to start the new chapter in my life and see where it takes me,” White said.
