The DeForest girls tennis team opened its Badger North Conference dual schedule on Sept. 5 with a 7-0 shutout of host Portage.
“The girls did a nice job meeting their goals against Portage — moving the ball around, using angles and closing their matches effectively,” DeForest coach Kristin Pachal said. “I was very happy with how they played.”
The Norskies are off to a 7-4 start this season.
The Lady Norskies dominated the Warriors from start to finish. They won all seven matches in straight sets.
Leah Miller got things going for DeForest in singles play at the No. 1 spot. She easily dispatched Britta McKinnon 6-1, 6-1.
At No. 2 singles, the Norskies’ Lauren Armstrong knocked off Riley Wood 6-2, 6-2.
Samantha Schaeffer kept things going at No. 3 singles for DeForest. She held off the Warriors’ Makenna Bisch 6-4, 6-1.
Sydney Hahn completed the singles sweep for the Lady Norskies after besting Kylie Owens 6-1, 7-5 at the No. 4 spot.
Cecile and Samantha Fuchs continued their dominant run at No. 1 doubles for DeForest. The sisters remained undefeated after blanking Anna Tamboli and Katelyn Gulrud 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 2 doubles, the Norskies’ Mikayla Beckman and Amber Fabian defeated Izzy Kruger and Molly Voigt 6-2, 6-2.
The Lady Norskies’ No. 3 duo of Ashley Hegarty and Annie Manzi completed the perfect night with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Ruby Atkinion and Allison Kallungi.
DeForest will be at home tonight. The Norskies will host Badger North rival Beaver Dam at 4:15 p.m.
The Lady Norskies will compete in the West Salem Invite at 9 a.m. this Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.