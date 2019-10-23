The DeForest boys soccer team finished out its regular season schedule last week by splitting their final two Badger North Conference games.
On Oct. 15, the Norskies dropped a 3-2 heartbreaker to host Mount Horeb.
“Our intensity was there from every position,” DeForest coach Kevin Krivacek said. “I thought we were sharp for most of the match against one of the strongest teams in the conference. We bounced back after giving one up early, which shows the resilience of the guys. In general, we gave up too many fouls and gave away too many corners to be ultimately successful, but I was happy with the effort.”
DeForest bounced back on Oct. 17 and hammered host Portage-Poynette 5-1.
“I think we came out a bit slow against this squad and we were making a lot of excuses in the first half for our play,” Krivacek said. “It was great getting some of our younger players into the match of a conference game. It makes me excited about the future of DeForest soccer.”
The Norskies finished the regular season 10-6-1 overall. They were 3-4 in the Badger North.
Sauk Prairie claimed the Badger North title with a 6-0-1 record, followed by Mount Horeb (6-1), Waunakee (5-2), Baraboo (4-2-1), DeForest, Beaver Dam (2-5), Portage-Poynette (0-6-1) and Reedsburg (0-6-1).
DeForest opened the WIAA Division 2 playoffs this past Tuesday. The seventh-seeded Norskies took on 10th-seeded East Troy in Sun Prairie. Check in next week’s Times-Tribune for a recap.
The winner of the regional opener will face either second-seeded Oregon or 15th-seeded Reedsburg on Saturday.
Mount Horeb 3
DeForest 2
The Norskies fought to the end against the Vikings, but came up short.
Mount Horeb struck first with a goal by Gabriel Guenther 1 minute, 20 seconds into the game.
DeForest answered four minutes later with a goal by Brandon Hundt. Eliot Pickhardt had the assist.
The Norskies then took the lead on a goal by Drew Ciesielczyk at the 10:53 mark. Nick Anderson had the assist.
Just before the first half came to an end, the Vikings tied the game with a goal by Connor Long.
The game remained tied until Long scored the game winner at the 68:24 mark.
DeForest goalie Phillip McCloskey came away with nine saves, while Seth Aiken had seven for Mount Horeb.
DeForest 5
United 1
The Norskies jumped out to a 2-0 first-half lead and cruised to the win.
Evan Ridd opened the scoring 4:59 into the contest.
Josh Roesel added a goal later in the first half off an assist by Owen Thoms.
The Norskies’ lead grew to 4-0 with goals by Ciesielczyk and Kennedy Wallace in the first 13 minutes of the second half. Ridd assisted on the goal by Ciesielczyk.
Portage-Poynette got on the scoreboard with a goal by Tyler Milewski.
DeForest closed out the scoring with a goal by Blake Olson.
McCloskey finished with five saves, while Garrett Lynch had 10 for the United.
