The DeForest prep volleyball team closed out the 2019 regular season in style on Oct. 17. The Norskies spiked host Fort Atkinson 3-1 during the Badger Challenge.
The Lady Norskies finished the regular season 29-14 overall.
DeForest pulled away late to win the first game of the night 25-19.
The Blackhawks flipped the script in the second game. They dominated play from start to finish in a 25-14 victory.
The Norskies grabbed momentum back in Game 3. They slipped past Fort Atkinson 25-23.
The Lady Norskies ended the night by taking the fourth game 25-18.
Natalie Compe had a team-high 11 kills for Deforest, while Sydney Hoffman added 10. Kaycee Meiners and Megan Mickelson contributed eight and seven, respectively.
Megan Elvekrog and Emily BonoAnno both had three service aces in the win, while Mickelson and Morgan Hahn had two each.
Isabel Burke tallied a team-high three blocks for DeForest.
Leah Doucette paced the Lady Norskies with 18 assists, while Mickelson added 12.
BonoAnno led the defensive charge with 19 digs, while Compe and Doucette both finished with 13.
DeForest will open WIAA Division 1 postseason play tonight. The fourth-seeded Norskies will host 13th-seeded Madison East at 7 p.m. The winner will play either fifth-seeded Middleton or 12th-seeded La Crosse Central in the regional final on Saturday.
