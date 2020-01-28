Fundraising efforts have continued for the project to put artificial turf on Stalder Field, but it has been a slow process.
“We are limited on resources with the number of people we have involved right now, so it is taking some time,” fundraising committee member Todd Grundahl said. “We are trying to get people out to talk to people and businesses in the community. The success of the football team this past fall has helped with the interest in the project.”
The project initially included artificial turf on the field and a video scoreboard at an estimated cost of about $950,000.
After taking out the video scoreboard, the project is now estimated at roughly $760,00.
The DeForest Area School District made an initial pledge of $475,000 for the project, while the rest would come from donations.
At this time, the fundraising efforts have come up with $80,000.
“We are trying to make a big push right now,” Grundahl said. “We are trying to come up with different ideas to raise money. We are trying to get to basketball games and other community events to get the word out. We have also been active on social media.”
In order for the field to be ready by the start of the fall sports season, the vendor will need payment by May 1.
At its meeting on Monday, the DeForest Area School Board agreed to take a look into possibly finding funds that could make up the gap left in the fundraising efforts. They will continue the discussion at the next meeting.
The district has also helped by putting information on the effort on its website. It can be found at deforest.k12.wi.us.
“It is nice to have a centralized place where people can go to get information on the project,” Grundahl said. “Also, the backing of the school district with a webpage gives us more visibility with the entire community.”
DeForest is not the only area school looking to add turf to its stadium, as Lodi is going through the same process.
Grundahl says the committee has been looking at what Lodi has done in its fundraising efforts.
“We do not have the same number of people helping out like they have, but we are trying to take a page out of their book by talking to alumni and making a video to share with the community,” Grundahl said.
Grundahl also stated that it might be possible to save some money if they go with the same vendor as Lodi and construction takes places during a similar time frame.
The DeForest committee is still looking for help with the fundraising efforts. Anyone interested in helping out or donating to the project can contact athletic director Mike McHugh at mmchugh@deforestschools.org.
The committee can also be reached by direct message on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/DMBStadiumTurf/.
