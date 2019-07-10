Mother Nature was kind to runners at the annual Deforest Freedom Run on July 4. Instead of the hot and humid conditions that have greeted runners in the past, there was near ideal running conditions this year.
Participants competed in the 10K, 5K and mile runs.
In the 5K, Andrew George of Windsor claimed the title with his time of 15 minutes, 28.65 seconds, while Elias Rutto (Sun Prairie) was second with a time of 15:34.90.
The final spots in the top 10 of the 5K included Alex Grabowski (DeForest, 16:07.50), John Roth (DeForest, 16:22.45), Kyle Cass (DeForest, 16:55.70), Tanner Legried (Arlingotn, 17:13.76), Esau Kipruto (Sun Prairie, 18:06.25), Jeff Gifford (Middleton, 18:07.74), Jason Revels (Madison, 18:37.55) and E. Langer (Windsor, 18:41.82).
The list of division winners for the 5 K included Rhett Parker (DeForest, Male 14-&-Under, 20:14.11), Grabowski (Male 15-19), George (Male 20-29), Gifford (Male 30-39), Tim Kexel (Lake Mills, Male 40-49, 23:21.12), Dale Ruby (Palm City, Male 50-59, 20:53.61), Terry Grosenheider (Madison, 60-69, 23:34.11), Logan Peters (Windsor, Female 14-&-Under, 21:13.87), Anna Vanderhoeff (Female 15-19, 21:16.36), Rachel Lovell (Vernon Hills, Female 20-29, 22:29.55), Jennifer Wangerin (DeForest, Female 30-39, 20:11.70), Emily Fry (Female 40-49, 23:05.72), Susan Hill (DeForest, Female 50-59, 28:45.13), Kimberly Morrison (Deerfield, Female 60-69, 34:26.14) and Patricia Decker (North Fort Myers, Female 70-&-Over, 40:48.9).
Derek Johnsrud of Fall River crossed the finish line first in the 10K with his time of 32:41.22, while Casey Paplow (28:52.29) of Madison was second.
DeForest’s Brett Fenner (30:54.11) came in third in the 10K, followed in the top 10 by Adam Freihoefer (Windsor, 40:20.67), Albert Muniz (DeForest, 40:25.89), Craig Weddle (Sun Prairie, 41:00.40), Joseph Wangerin (DeForest, 41:07.32), Joshua Knuteson (Fitchburg, 41:35.52), Jessica Van Beek-King (Waunakee, 41:46.51) and Jackson Grabowski (DeForest, 43:25.68).
Division winners in the 10K included Jackson Grabowski (Male 14-&-Under), Austin Geyer (Minot, Male 15-19, 46:21.94), Johnsrud (Male 20-29), Muniz (Male 30-39), Fenner (Male 40-49), Weddle (Male 50-59), Ken Bowman (Sun Prairie, Male 60-69, 54:11.97), Ava Badekas (Madison, Female 14-&-Under, 46:00.31), Anna Schwenn (DeForest, Female 15-19, 44:54.37), Kaylee Sadeghpour-Hess (DeForest, Female 20-29, 47:19.26), Van Beek-King (Female 30-39), Amy Swenson (Grafton, Female 40-49, 44:17.82), Kimberly Bellefeuille (DeForest, Female 50-59, 52:11.25), Carolyn Wuethrich (Sun Prairie, Female 60-69, 1:11:10.35) and Janet Hagen (Madison, Female 70-&-Over, 1:11:31.1).
The top 10 in the mile run included K. Kelroy (DeForest, 6:42.23), Bryten Staab (Windsor, 6:58.79), T. Swenson (Grafton, 7:10.24), R. Langer (Windsor, 7:15.11), A. Ziegler (Bozeman, 7:45.95), Z. Swenson (Grafton, 7:51.37), L. Penza (Rochester, 7:57.28), A. Muniz (DeForest, 7:57.89), Donald Penza (Rochester, 7:58.46) and M. Knapp (Sun Prairie, 8:08.33).
