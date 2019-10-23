The DeForest boys and girls cross country teams hosted the 2019 Badger North Conference Meet on the Don Batty course at the Windsor Sports Commons.
“It was a perfect day to run some fast times,” DeForest boys coach Joe Parker said.
The Norski boys came away with 92 points to place third behind Sauk Prairie (36) and Waunakee (64). Baraboo (99), Mount Horeb (117), Beaver Dam (181), Reedsburg (213) and Portage (236) filled out the final standings.
“We had 21 of our 37 guys who competed run season or lifetime-bests,” Parker said. “Our varsity team took a hit when Jackson Grabowski, our consistent third runner, came down with a stomach virus Saturday morning.”
Senior John Roth made the most of being on his home course and claimed the individual conference title. He clocked in at 16 minutes, 10.45 seconds.
Roth, who placed ninth last season, became the first Norski to win a title since Jacob Burgener in 2016.
“John ran his second-fastest time ever,” Parker said.
Sophomore Elijah Bauer ran his way into the top 10. He finished in 17:23.89 to place sixth.
“Eli Bauer also had a nice race to finish as first-team All-Conference,” Parker said.
The Norskies got a big boost when junior Ferris Wolf (18:29.61) and senior Nathan Neeley (19:30.42) finished back-to-back in 27th and 28th place, respectively.
Freshman Isaiah Bauer (18:36.16) was not far back in 30th place to close out the team score.
Also running for the DeForest boys were senior Shane VanDommelen (32nd, 18:39.30) and sophomore Dylan King (41st, 18:53.04).
Meanwhile, the Lady Norskies finished in fifth place with 116 team points.
“We have improved a significant amount since the first race of our season,” Lady Norski coach Chris Smith said. “To finish in the upper division would mean a nearly perfect performance by the entire varsity team. We definitely had mixed bag of results.”
Waunakee claimed the title with 54 points, followed by Mount Horeb (61), Beaver Dam (61), Baraboo (97), DeForest, Reedsburg (153), Sauk Prairie (176) and Portage (214).
Freshman Logan Peter had an outstanding race for DeForest. She finished second behind Waunakee’s Emma Bertz (20:04.72) after clocking in at 20:39.09.
“Logan with her runner-up finish was certainly noteworthy and a great showing against the competition,” Smith said.
Sophomore Joceclyn Pickhardt was the only other Lady Norski to crack the top 20. She finished in 21:43.68 to place 18th.
Senior Megan Ackerman (21:59.45) came in 23rd for DeForest, while sophomore Lydia Bauer (22:24.50) was 33rd.
Junior Carleen Snow (40th, 22:52.62) was the final scoring runner for the Lady Norskies, while sophomore Erica Bodden (47th, 23:16.72), junior Maddie Martin (55th, 23:5908) and sophomore Hannah Feldman (56th, 24:06.28) also represented DeForest.
DeForest will be at the WIAA Division 1 Madison West Sectional at Lake Farm County Park at 11 a.m. this Saturday.
“Now we get a chance to focus on individual peaking at the sectional meet,” Parker said.
