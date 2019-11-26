The DeForest girls basketball team kicked off the 2019-2020 season in style last Saturday. The Norskies cruised to an 83-59 non-conference victory over host Stevens Point.
“We executed our game plan very well,” DeForest coach Jerry Schwenn said. “We shot the ball really well and forced them into a lot of turnovers. I was impressed with how disruptive we were on defense. We need to cut down on how much we send our opponents to the free-throw line, that prevented us from really opening up the game.”
The game was scheduled to be played last Friday, but was moved, due to the WIAA Division 3 state championship football game.
The win snapped DeForest’s two-game losing streak to the Panthers. Stevens Point came away with a 79-70 win last season and an 86-42 victory the year before.
The Lady Norskies set the tone with a tremendous first half. They controlled the action on both ends of the court.
DeForest held a comfortable 40-21 lead at halftime.
The Panthers stepped up their game offensively in the second half, but not enough to erase the deficit.
The Norskies went on to outscore Stevens Point 43-38 in the second half.
DeForest had three players score in double figures. Maggie Trautsch led the way with 21 points. She also led the team with eight rebounds, to go along with five assists and two steals.
“Maggie filled the stat sheet in our season opener,” Schwenn said. “She recently decided that she will be attending UW-Whitewater to continue her academic and athletic career. I thought Maggie was intense and showed everyone the hard work that she has been putting in.”
The Norskies’ Grace Roth poured in 15 points, while Megan Mickelson contributed 10.
Natalie Compe helped DeForest with eight points, while Sam Schaeffer added seven. Schaeffer led the team with eight assists.
Stevens Point’s Leah Earnest led all scorers with 23 points.
“Maggie (Trautsch) and Natalie (Compe) were assigned the responsibility of guarding Division 1 Valparaiso recruit Leah Earnest, who averaged 28 points per game last season,” Schwenn said. “ They held Earnest to seven first half points and 23 overall, much of which came later in the game from the free-throw line. They showed us that we have some players that are capable of defending elite scorers.
