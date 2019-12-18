The Strong Hold Athletics Jiu jitsu team from DeForest came away with titles both at the youth and adult levels at the Fuji Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Wisconsin State Championships in Middleton on Dec. 7.
Strong Hold claimed the youth title after coming up with 163 points, while their adult competitors earned 106 points.
“We took second place at this tournament last year,” Strong Hold head coach Wade Barden said. “We had a year-long goal to get first place. With a solid two-month training camp, we did just that. Congrats to everyone who went out and put it on the line.”
At this year’s competition, the DeForest competitors came away with 30 gold medals, 17 silver medals and five bronze medals.
In kids’ competition, Strong Hold had Wyatt Vang, Keagen Vang, Kyler Vang, Logan Swoboda, and Evan Olson with two gold medals apiece, while Keagen Schuppner, Hanna Mathews, Abby Harris and Mason Harris had one each. Schuppner also earned a bronze.
Declan Schuppner, Conner Cutsinger and Mira Sessing each earned two silver medals, while Eli Rogers, Allen Reiche, Alex Briese and Talis Reiner had one apiece.
Ian Pawelski came away with a bronze, while Joshlynn Clauer, Merit Pawelski and Annabelle Rossinger each came in fourth.
Josh Archiquette led the way in adult competition with a pair of gold medals, while Barden, Jeremy Olson, Mike Goulthroup, Roy Aareon, Andrew Vogel, Matt Olson and Dave Swoboda had one each. Swoboda also earned a silver medal.
Jim Murphy, Jared Dillenburg and Mark Frey each earned a silver medal, while Dan Cranny, Travis Lee and Jon Zech all placed fourth.
