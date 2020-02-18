Along with devoting his professional life to ABS Global, Vern Meier has dedicated himself to volunteering over the years.
Although Meier retired in 2015 after 50 years at ABS Global, he still works there part-time and also enjoys golfing in his free time. But Meier also commits many hours each year volunteering for numerous organizations and causes.
In addition to serving as a member on the DeForest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce Board for over two terms, Meier has been volunteering to help run DeForest’s Fourth of July festivities for the last six years and has recently become involved with WindsorFest. Meier said he’s often assisting with set-up and take-down duties for the events, as well as taking on bartending and other responsibilities as needed. He often likes to do the jobs that “nobody wants,” or work during the busiest shifts, as he doesn’t want to stand around doing nothing.
“When I belong to an organization, like the chamber, I dedicate myself to doing a lot for it,” Meier said.
For the past few years, Meier has also been chauffeuring the Fourth of July parade’s grand marshal in his Corvette. Those moments have made Meier realize how special the DeForest Windsor area holiday celebration is, as he’s witnessed the large crowds that turn out for the parade. He’s also seen how WindsorFest has developed over the past few years and is sure it will keep growing.
In addition to hours spent at local festivals and events, also including Yahara Riverfest, Brat Fest in Madison and WaunaFest in Waunakee, Meier volunteers for Relay for Life and United Way activities through ABS. He also serves Mass for funerals held at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Waunakee and in the past has been on the finance committee for Saint Olaf Catholic Church in DeForest.
His love of volunteering stems back to his parents, as both of them were active in their community. Meier’s father’s farm used to be where ABS stands today. His childhood years were spent in DeForest and later in life he moved to Waunakee, where he resides now. From 2005 until last year, Meier lived in DeForest.
Meier said he and his four siblings were raised knowing the importance of volunteerism.
“It all started with my mom and dad,” Meier said. “They raised us to give back to the community and church.”
Meier also led by example, guiding his children to volunteer. His daughter, who works for the UW police department, is an active EMT and serves on the board for Waunakee’s EMS department. His son is a volunteer firefighter in Waunakee and treasurer for the fire department. Additionally, his daughter-in-law has served as an EMT.
“They’re still very involved, too, which I’m very proud of them for that,” Meier said of his children’s volunteerism.
However, over the years Meier has observed a decrease in the volunteering mindset, especially with younger generations. While he doesn’t know exactly what’s to blame or how to fix it, he knows it’s a danger for organizations and local events.
“There’s a real issue with younger people not volunteering anymore,” Meier said. “I’m not sure how we can change that. That’s why some of these events are dying… Everybody needs people to help work.”
Although he said one of the main benefits of volunteering is the satisfaction of knowing he’s helped a cause or group, even in a small way, Meier also said another advantage is meeting people.
“I’ve made an unbelievable amount of friends through all of this,” Meier said. “… I’d say that’s a big thing for people. Instead of sitting home alone all the time, get out and get involved. You’ll meet some great people.”
Meier recently received the Volunteer of the Year Award from the DeForest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce during the organization’s yearly gala. He was also named an honorary, lifetime member of the chamber, a distinction he said they’ve never given out before. Meier said it was nice to be recognized for his efforts through the accolades.
Meier plans to continue to volunteer at future functions and encourages others to do the same.
