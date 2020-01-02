2019 was another banner year for the DeForest and Windsor area. New businesses opened, annual traditions thrived and the communities continued to grow.
Voters passed two DeForest Area School District referendums, aimed at updating facilities and supporting operations. A new police chief was sworn into duty in DeForest. The DeForest Area Community and Senior Center and DeForest Area Public Library celebrated anniversaries.
As 2020 gets its start, let’s take some time to reflect on the top local stories of the past year.
JANUARY
• DeForest Area Public Library’s children’s librarian, Louise Valdovinos (“Ms. Louise”), retires after 29 years with the library.
• The DeForest Area School Board approves adding questions for a $125 million facility referendum and a $2.5 million recurring operational referendum to April ballots.
• CrossFit DeForest moves to a new location on Burton Boulevard after the business grew out of its old space.
• The Windsor Village Board appoints four citizens and three village officials to serve on a committee to review ordinances regarding off-street parking and storage of vehicles and equipment.
• Davis Clark begins as the village of Windsor’s new public works director.
• Ed Wall joins the DeForest Housing Authority as its new director.
FEBRUARY
• The DeForest Village Board approves bids for the construction of the public works storage building and salt shed after directing staff to re-bid the project following concerns about cost savings.
• The DeForest Police Commission narrows down the pool of semifinalists for the police chief position from 10 to five.
• The Nail Bar opens on South Main Street in DeForest.
• Ultimate Tan Line in Windsor reopens as Ultimate Tan & Vape under new ownership.
• Rose Franz takes over as the town of Vienna’s tourism administrator.
• Sophomore Grace Roth makes a layup with two seconds remaining to give the DeForest girls basketball team a 44-42 upset of top-seeded Monona Grove in a WIAA Division 2 regional title. It is the Norskies’ first regional title since 2014. The night before, Sam Schaeffer hit a basket at the buzzer to put DeForest on top of Oregon 48-46.
MARCH
• Jim Olson, who previously worked for the Milwaukee Police Department for 29 years, is sworn in as DeForest’s new police chief.
• Various roads close in the area after rapid snow melts cause flooding.
• The DeForest boys basketball team earns its first WIAA regional title since 2005 after knocking off Reedsburg 54-50 in overtime. Cody Riggs (13), Austin Westra (12) and Jack Bogan (11) scored in double figures for the Norskies.
• Alpine Liquors opens in DeForest.
APRIL
• Voters approve the DeForest Area School District’s two referendums, one for $125 million for facilities upgrades and another to exceed the revenue limit by $2.5 million annually to pay for operations.
• Two DeForest trustees, Abigail Lowery and Jason Kramar, hold onto their village board seats. Jane Cahill Wolfgram is elected to fill the open spot on the board. Other area incumbents, including those on the Windsor Village Board and DeForest Area School Board, retain their elected official status after running unopposed.
• Jan Williams reflects on her 30 years as a teacher in the DeForest Area School District as she plans to retire after the 2018-19 school year.
• Genesis Hair and Day Spa celebrates 40 years in business after opening in 1979.
• Michelle Lawrie takes over the community development director post in DeForest.
• A fundraising campaign to install field turf and a video scoreboard at DMB Stadium kicks off after the DeForest Area School Board approves a proposal to raise money for the cause.
MAY
• State Rep. John Jagler holds a listening session at the Windsor Municipal Building.
• The DeForest prep softball team completes a perfect run to its sixth straight Badger North Conference title with an 11-1 win over Baraboo. The Norskies finished 14-0 in the Badger North.
• DeForest Area School District students and first responders stage the annual mock crash.
• Dane County Executive Joe Parisi discusses efforts to clean local lakes and renewable energy initiatives at the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center.
JUNE
• The DeForest Area Community and Senior Center celebrates its 35th year of operation.
• A total of 255 students graduate from DeForest Area High School.
• The 15th annual Dragon Art Fair, in its new location in Fireman’s Park in DeForest, draws large crowds.
• The DeForest Area School Board votes to close Morrisonville Elementary School after less than 30 students enroll for the 2019-20 school year. Original plans in the district’s facility referendum process included a two-year transition period for the school’s closure.
• Rustic Accents moves to 104 Murray Street in DeForest.
• The DeForest girls soccer team claims its first WIAA regional title since 2015 after beating Burlington in the championship game. After playing to a 1-1 tie through regulation and overtime, the Norskies prevailed in a shootout 6-5.
• June 18 is proclaimed Mackenzie Clyde Day in the village of DeForest. Clyde, stricken with a form of childhood cancer, spent time with the DeForest Police Department before the proclamation.
JULY
• New Windsor Elementary School Principal, Valerie Crowl, takes over the post after Roy Bernards is named principal for the district’s future intermediate school.
• Cheryl Mayr of Country Bloomers Greenhouse reflects on a business model change. Mayr stopped sales at the greenhouse, opting to sell only at three area farmers markets.
• U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson attends a roundtable event at ABS Global with leaders in agriculture from across the state.
• Dick Snortum takes over as the commander of the American Legion Olson-Grinde Post 348.
AUGUST
• Family Dollar in DeForest hosts a grand re-opening to highlight renovations.
• The DeForest Police Department welcomes Andrew Freeman as a new officer.
• Windsor Community Park, located in the Bear Tree Subdivision, opens.
SEPTEMBER
• The 10th annual Yahara Riverfest attracts visitors to Conservancy Commons Park.
• El Alegre opens in DeForest on North Main Street.
• Attendees head to Fireman’s Park in Windsor for the yearly WindsorFest.
• Officials gather for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction of a new Heritage Credit Union headquarters facility in DeForest.
OCTOBER
• Crowds gather for an open house to celebrate Morrisonville Elementary School and say goodbye to the 100-year-old building.
• Windsor officials approve adding another sheriff’s deputy to its contracted staff for 2020.
• Chip Van Meter resigns from the DeForest Village Board due to health reasons.
• The DeForest Windsor Fire and EMS Department transitions to paramedic level service.
• Sisters Cecile and Samantha Fuchs become the first DeForest girls tennis players to earn a WIAA state medal after earning a Division 1 doubles title. The Norski duo defeated Whitefish Bay’s Elena Deslongchamps and Katie Kavanagh 6-3, 6-0 in the championship match.
• The Legacy of DeForest holds a ribbon-cutting celebration.
• The Beyond Pink Foundation, established by a DeForest resident, holds its first event at North and South Seafood & Smokehouse.
NOVEMBER
• Hooper Corp., an electric power and mechanical contractor, closes on a 50-acre vacant parcel accessible from Highway 19 in preparations for its Hooper Business Park construction.
• Paradise Paws Camp & Resort, located in Windsor, hosts a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
• The DeForest prep football team earns its first state title since 1982 after coming from behind to beat Mensaha 8-7 in the WIAA Division 3 championship game at Camp Randall Stadium. Trailing 7-0 with 32 seconds remaining, Norski quarterback Trey Schroeder tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Finley. Schroeder then hit Nolan Hawk on the two-point attempt to give DeForest the win.
DECEMBER
• Businesses and organizations hold events during the yearly DeForest Area Winterfest.
• The DeForest Police Department hosts a Winter Wonderland event for special needs children.
• A 15-year-old student is arrested at DeForest Area High School after being found with a facsimile handgun.
• The DeForest Area Public Library celebrates its 55th anniversary.
