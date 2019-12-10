It takes a lot for an institution to stand the test of time, but the DeForest Area Public Library is still going strong after 55 years.
The local library’s 55th anniversary was on Dec. 1. The following day, a low-key celebration with cake was held at the building. Over the last five and a half decades, the library has grown with the community, from changing locations and expanding collections to offering more on-site programs.
Over the years the library has existed in five settings throughout the village of DeForest, first at a location on Stevenson Street, which formerly housed the Moravian church in town. The library opened its doors on Dec. 1, 1964, as a joint library for the Windsor and DeForest area. Just over a decade later, the library moved into the former Madison Power and Light building, which is now where Genesis Hair & Day Spa sits.
In 1980 the library relocated again, this time to a spot where the post office is on South Main Street today. Several years later, Jan Berg moved to DeForest to take over as the library’s director after former director Peg Rosenberry retired. For over 31 years Berg has been at the helm of the organization and watched it grow.
Needing more space in 1992, the library moved just down the way, into the area where North and South Seafood & Smokehouse stands now. After another decade, in 2002, all of the library’s collections were transferred to where today’s patrons can now find books, activities and more, at 203 Library Street.
Along with facility shifts, other changes happened at the library over time, according to Berg. When she first came aboard, the library didn’t even have a Gaylord machine, used to stamp library cards. The staff roster only listed a few names. Nowadays, a quick scan of a few barcodes is all that must be done when checking out a book in-person, and various employees, including specialized librarians, help keep the organization running smoothly.
One of the largest library evolutions has been the increasing amount of media available for patrons to utilize. Libraries once only held books, but now have a variety of offerings, including music and movies. At one time in history, some library officials were leery of adding forms of popular media to the library’s collections.
“There used to be arguments about whether libraries should actually have VHS (tapes) and movies,” Berg recalled with a laugh. “We’re sort of way beyond that.”
In addition to physical CDs and DVDs, library patrons can also stream films and documentaries through Kanopy, an on-demand video platform, with their library card. Other digital library materials, such as e-books and audiobooks, can be accessed via Overdrive, another service accessible through the library’s website.
Along with a surge in accessible media, there is a plethora of programming options at the local library nowadays.
“As much as books are still a library’s brand, books aren’t as much of our focus as they once were,” Berg said. “It’s more programming and providing opportunities for people to meet each other around common interests.”
Looking at the DeForest Area Public Library’s calendar, there is rarely a day without multiple activities happening at the building. From children’s story hours and open lab times in the library’s workshop space to teen games and various club meetings, the available programs target a wide range of the area’s population. Along with regularly scheduled activities, the library also hosts special events, such as holiday decoration swaps, live entertainment and public forums. Today’s busy atmosphere at the library is something Berg couldn’t have imagined, but she always wanted to attract more visitors.
“I always thought libraries should be fun and not as quiet as they used to be,” Berg said. “… I always said, being Scandinavian, that we should offer a smorgasbord and that people can pick and choose, find stuff they like and take as much as they want.”
As the library expanded over time, the level of community support also strengthened, according to Berg.
“We feel embraced by the community and that’s grown over the years, which is heartfelt,” Berg said. “It’s nice to know that we’ve made differences (in people’s lives).”
As for the future of the library, Berg said while it’s hard to predict, she envisions the possibilities of more programs taking place at the physical location and additional services being offered online. Although the library, like other institutions, competes with screen time on an array of smart devices in today’s world, Berg hopes a library’s place in the world continues to be important.
“It’s a place for people to connect,” Berg said. “It should be something for everybody.”
