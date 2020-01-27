After nearly two hours of public comments and a subsequent discussion, DeForest trustees opted to indefinitely postpone any further action on a proposed ordinance to implement a quantity restriction related to the keeping of small mammals in residential areas.
The ordinance, amending a section of the DeForest Municipal Code, would have limited the number of small mammals – domesticated rabbits, ferrets, guinea pigs, hamsters, gerbils, mice and rats – residents could keep to four. The village’s code currently has restrictions on other types of animals, allowing property owners to have no more than four dogs and/or cats and six chickens (hens only). Exceptions to the existing rules may be granted by the village administrator.
At the Jan. 21 DeForest Village Board meeting, a dozen individuals spoke out against the proposed ordinance during public comment. Another 14 people registered opposition to the regulation, but did not voice their opinions.
The proposed ordinance discussion came after direction by the board to table the matter until last week’s meeting. Originally, trustees began discussing the topic last fall after resident and staff concerns regarding the keeping of rabbits on residential properties came up. During the Sept. 3 committee of the whole meeting, Zoning Administrator Brandi Cooper said there were three recent issues within the village related to “the conditions of the properties, how the rabbits are being kept (and) the condition of the kennels.”
DeForest Area High School FFA advisors Zeth Engel and Gwen Boettcher, along with several students, voiced concerns about restricting the number of small mammals – specifically rabbits – a household may keep. Engel explained how animal husbandry skills teach responsibility and expose students to topics like biological science, nutrition and finances. Boettcher said projects centered on the keeping of rabbits act as an avenue for youth to get involved in agriculture.
Throughout the public comment portion of the meeting, some trustees asked speakers if there was an appropriate number limit to impose on rabbit owners. Those who responded to the question often said they didn’t think there was a fair cutoff amount, due to the varying sizes and care requirements for different types of rabbits. Speakers also noted that some individuals need to keep higher numbers of rabbits for things like genetic studies.
Jeff Oakley, who lives on Yahara Street near one of the complaint sites, told the board he recently spoke to the people who lodged a grievance about a neighboring property with the village. Oakley said one of the complainants told him the complaint was not made due to the rabbits, but instead because of the “messiness” of the yard.
“It was never about the animals, just the clutter in the backyard,” Oakley said.
Oakley also said the discussion should be about the conditions of properties in general, instead of targeting the keeping of rabbits.
“The traction that this topic got and the focus that became on the chickens and rabbits was a strange kind of misdirection,” Oakley said.
After Oakley’s comments, Village President Judd Blau said the original complaint that came before the board was about rabbits specifically, but during a later board meeting, “it came to light” that the grievance was about the neatness of the property. In addition to that complaint, Trustee Jane Cahill Wolfgram has said she received calls about a different property in her neighborhood in relation to the keeping of rabbits.
Steve Camarato, whose family’s property was the subject of the complaint on Yahara Street, described the proposed ordinance as “very detailed and restrictive.” He emphasized the importance of housing animals appropriately and suggested any rules be based around their care, not a number limit.
“I think a lot of this was blown out of proportion, in regards to a lack of communication between neighbors,” Camarato said.
After the public comment portion of the meeting, Cooper told the board the village’s planning and zoning commission recently had a discussion about the structures used to keep small animals and began drafting some ideas for zoning regulations for those types of structures. The proposed zoning rules are similar to the village’s regulations for accessory structures, like sheds, and include things like setback requirements.
Ultimately the board voted unanimously to “postpone indefinitely” action on the proposed ordinance restricting the number of small mammals kept on a residential property, but trustees were supportive of the planning and zoning commission’s continued work on animal structure rules. (Trustee Jeff Miller was absent.)
Trustee Abigail Lowery said the community input at the meeting was critical.
“The only thing I can go off of is what the community is saying,” Lowery said. “We overwhelmingly have people here today saying that there’s so much value in rabbits and small animals that limiting it would be detrimental to those people and several people who aren’t here… We’re being told that it’s not a priority right now to change the limits on animals.”
Kramar shared a similar view, saying the board heard all who attended.
“Government works for people who show up,” Kramar said. “Nobody is here tonight speaking for the ordinance that was before us.”
