It’s been over a year since a local group set out on a mission to help homeless individuals in the area. In that time, the entity has expanded its offerings to also aid stranded motorists and parents with newborns.
In the latter part of 2018, Jane Staehle, who works in the DeForest Area School District, teamed up with other volunteers to discuss what they could do to help the area’s homeless population. The group consisted of private citizens, as well as church and school district officials. Soon after, the Homeless Action Network of DeForest (HAND) developed.
After identifying needs in the community by meeting with officials such as Pete Wilson, the school district’s director of administrative services, the idea for HAND’s core service – providing emergency care kits – came together. The packages, which are distributed to school social workers and local police officers, include personal hygiene items like toothbrushes, deodorant and soap, socks, food items and a $15 gift card to a fast food restaurant or Kwik Trip.
HAND now makes two different sized versions of the kits. The larger packages are meant for homeless individuals or families, while the smaller ones are given to stranded motorists. Along with the emergency care kits, HAND now has six nesting kits to provide to those with newborn babies.
According to Staehle, who has continued to gather data from school officials and others over time, there are approximately 30 students within the DeForest Area School District each year who are “in transition,” which means they are either unaccompanied or part of a family who lives in a shelter, motel/hotel, car or campground or lives with another family due to loss of housing or economic hardship. Those individuals are eligible for the school district’s Families in Transition Program.
Back in 2018, Wilson told the DeForest Times-Tribune the most common situation local officials see is families who are doubled up or living in a hotel or motel.
“Rather than say homeless, we call it transition,” Wilson said during a 2018 interview. “This is just a time (in their lives). There’s a start and end point hopefully.”
Both Staehle and Becky Gjerseth, another HAND volunteer, have a hard time thinking about people burdened with housing insecurity, particularly students.
“Everyone deserves an equal chance and it’s hard to think about them going to school at a disadvantage and sticking out,” Staehle said, explaining how students, especially teens, who are struggling don’t want to be noticed. “That’s what keeps me going is if we can help them out and give them a fair chance.”
Gjerseth became a HAND volunteer in the second half of 2019. She said she committed to the group’s efforts to help those in need however she could.
Over the course of HAND’s existence so far, the group has given out 34 emergency care kits, according to Staehle. On average, DeForest police officers come across one to three individuals or families each month who are without permanent housing, as well as one to three stranded motorists, according to DeForest Police Lieutenant Chris Riedel. In addition to providing kits to local officers, including the Windsor deputies, HAND has given them to school social workers and makes them available to other entities as requested.
Recently, HAND has been focusing on more outreach in the community. During the month of December the group collected donations at bb Jack’s. Along with that, the business donated 10 percent of profits from the month’s weekly pizza and appetizer specials to HAND. Staehle commended bb Jack’s and said the collection there was more successful than anticipated.
Currently, locals can find a HAND donation box at Rude’s Lanes, 210 E. Holum Street. In the near future, people will be able to deliver supplies to the Mary Schultz Century 21 Affiliated office, 517 W. North Street, which will be a permanent donation drop-off point.
Along with the emergency care and nesting kits, in the future HAND will begin to collect clothing. Staehle said they aim to hold clothing drives each season, with donated items then being distributed to officials who can get them to those in need, as a way to “add another layer of service.”
The organization recently received a $1,000 grant through the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation, which will be used to purchase supplies not donated. According to Gjerseth, HAND often puts funds toward buying food for the kits, allowing them to monitor the quantities so items don’t expire before being distributed.
“Then we can buy exactly what we need when we need it so it doesn’t expire,” Gjerseth said.
While most of the donations HAND has received lately are personal care items, Gjerseth and Staehle agree the main need right now is $15 gift cards to put into the kits. Individuals may drop off supplies at the two HAND collection locations or mail monetary donations to PO Box 528, DeForest, WI 53532. Checks can be made out to the Homeless Action Network of DeForest.
In addition to donating, Staehle said another way to help is to get the word out about HAND’s efforts. The group recently created a Facebook page to raise awareness.
“There’s still a lot of people that don’t know we’re here,” Staehle said.
