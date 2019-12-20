UPDATE: As of 9:34 a.m. this morning, repairs have been made and the water is back on in affected areas.
Local officials were alerted of a water main break in Morrisonville early this morning.
According to an email notice sent out by the village of Windsor, at approximately 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, Windsor utilities staff were notified of the break. Areas impacted are the east end of County Highway DM, the east end of Willow Street, East Street, Iroquois Trail and Meadowlark Drive.
Repair crews are on site, although the timing of repair completion is currently unknown.
According to the notice, the village will update its website and Facebook page once the repairs have been completed.
For more information, visit www.windsorwi.gov or www.facebook.com/windsorwi
