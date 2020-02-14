DeForest's annual community projects open house is coming up soon.
Those looking for more details about what's on the docket for the village in 2020 should plan to attend the event on Thursday, Feb. 27, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
At this year's event, individuals will have the opportunity to review exhibits and materials and chat with experts about a plethora of projects, from street updates to plans for parks and recreation. The 2020 projects and activities set to be displayed at the open house include:
- Columbia Avenue street reconstruction (from Madison Street to North Cleveland Avenue)
- Street resurfacing for North Stevenson Street (County Highway V to East Holum Street), Quam Lane, Cherokee Court and Yorktown Road (Southbound Drive to South Cleveland Avenue)
- Innovation Drive Bridge construction (connecting Innovation Drive to County Highway CV)
- Traffic signal installations on Highway 19 at Liuna Way and North Towne Road
- Pool study
- Splash pad (construction in 2021)
- Special event line-up at Fireman's Park
- Athletic complex opening
Along with those projects and plans, there will be a job fair during the event with on-site interviews for several part-time and seasonal openings in the parks and recreation department. Attendees will also be able to get information on registering to vote, the 2020 census, curbside leaf pick-up and the DeForest Windsor Fire and EMS Department's new paramedics program.
The community projects open house will be held at DeForest Village Hall, 120 S. Stevenson St. For more information, visit www.vi.deforest.wi.us/projects
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.