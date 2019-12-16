When village of DeForest property owners receive their tax bills in the coming days, officials hope they’ll notice an extra insert included in the envelope.
In an effort to engage more residents about village projects and other uses of taxpayer money, DeForest officials are encouraging people to try their luck at a “challenge quiz” mailed out with tax bills. The five-question quiz will ask participants about DeForest’s upcoming capital improvement projects and other updates to village services. And, if education on village matters isn’t enough motivation to join in the fun, those who return their challenge quiz answers to the village will be entered into a drawing to win one of 16 $25 gift cards.
The quiz idea came from Human Resources/Communications Director Corie Hoffman, who said village staff have been trying to come up with a creative way to share what’s happening in the community. Two years ago, property owners received an informative insert with their tax bill, but there was no way for officials to know who read the material.
“The problem we had with that particular insert was it wasn’t trackable,” Hoffman said. “We didn’t know if anybody learned anything from it.”
So this year, staff set out to find a way to get information to property owners that would be “attention-getting and intriguing, educating and also trackable,” according to Hoffman. The challenge quiz idea came to her after she noticed a riddle on a Go-Gurt package. Then she started thinking about all of the silly quizzes people engage with on social media, such as BuzzFeed’s “What Type of Cheese Are You?”
“It just came to me like a light-bulb moment,” Hoffman said. “(I thought) if we kind of spun it like that, we might get people interested.”
The hope is that the challenge quiz will encourage individuals to visit a specific page set up on the village’s website, which will have more information about the topics covered in the test. There will be details about the village’s pool study, street projects, splash pad, traffic signals, equipment purchases and public safety services. By pointing people to visit a certain webpage, village officials will be able to see if the quiz mailer is effective. The quiz’s corresponding webpage link will be listed on the insert.
The challenge quiz itself will only be available in paper form. Residents wishing to complete it should use the copy included with their tax bill or pick one up at DeForest Village Hall. Completed entries should be returned to village hall by Jan. 31.
The drawings for the $25 gift cards, which were donated to the village, will also be held on Jan. 31.
