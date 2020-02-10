After growing up with a father who was a dentist, Maggie Fisher had always considered walking in his shoes, but ultimately went a different route after high school. But eventually things came full circle.
Earlier in life, Fisher, who recently opened Fisher Family Dental on North Main Street in DeForest, pursued psychology undergraduate and graduate degrees. She began working with families that had children with special needs, fulfilling the passion she had for interacting with people. Eventually, her career shifted as the funding for the programs she was a part of narrowed.
“What I started doing changed so much that at one point I was like, ‘I really want to continue working with people. I love talking with people. In what other ways can I do that?’” Fisher said.
At that point, Fisher returned to school to pursue dentistry. It became a career that bridged two components of her life – growing up in a dental office and her love for getting to know people.
Fisher’s first job as a dentist was at First Choice Dental in Sun Prairie. Just over three years ago, she transitioned to a small, privately-owned practice in DeForest and “instantly knew’’ that was what she wanted out of her vocation.
“I loved the community here in DeForest and I loved how people would talk with me,” Fisher said. “They were so happy to share about their grandchildren or the pie they were making. It was just this perfect fit. I was like, ‘This is my home. This is where I want to practice.’”
After ownership changes occurred at the office she previously worked for, Fisher saw the shift as a time for her to develop her own dream.
“It was a great transition to build on my belief system, really fundamentally grow my own roots and work with the patients on my own terms,” Fisher said.
In 2019, Fisher began planning for her new practice and sought an office. After several months of development, construction began in September at the location inside the multi-tenant building which also houses El Alegre, Karate America and Alpine Liquors. Fisher Family Dental opened its doors for patients on Jan. 6.
Over the past few weeks, Fisher and her staff of four have been settling into their new space, bringing in supplies and equipment, decorating and interacting with old and new patients alike. Fisher’s dental assistants, Paula and Amanda, have been with her for about seven years at different practices. The office also includes Colleen, a dental hygienist, and Erika, the office administrator. Fisher is excited to have patients she’s known for years and newbies she’ll get to meet.
“I’m thrilled that my old patients are finding me and coming back to be under my care,” Fisher said. “That means a lot.”
While she described herself as a family practitioner, seeing people from all walks of life, with ages ranging from 2 years old to over 100, Fisher is also a “jack-of-all-trades,” as she treats many issues and performs a variety of procedures. From implants and dentures to routine exams and cosmetic measures, Fisher’s office is equipped to serve a plethora of needs. She’s also experienced at working with those who may have anxieties, offering sedation options.
Fisher said what makes her unique as a dentist is how she interacts with patients, something she credits to her psychology background.
“I really want to get to know what is on their mind and listen to what their concerns or thoughts are versus just telling them what they need,” Fisher said. “I think that’s probably foundationally what sets me apart is my communication style and my family practice orientation.”
In addition to dental services, one of Fisher’s goals for her new office is community outreach. She aims to have a different focus each month. Throughout January, the practice collected over 120 pairs of socks, which were recently donated to a local food pantry. During February, in honor of National Children’s Dental Health Month, Fisher is visiting local daycare centers to talk with youngsters and demonstrate good dental health habits.
Giving back is important to Fisher. Before her new practice opened, she held a smile makeover giveaway project, asking individuals to describe how changing their smile would impact their life. After receiving “a ton of entries,” Fisher’s team selected three finalists, who recently received free exams, x-rays and cleanings. After that point, they chose a winner, who will be going through several months of complimentary work to change his smile. It’s a program Fisher hopes to do annually.
Fisher said she was moved by how many people shared their stories. Over the years, she’s interacted with people who don’t smile because of pain, being embarrassed of their teeth and various other reasons.
“Until you experience it, you take it for granted,” Fisher said. “The moment you have a tooth ache or have an accident and chip a front tooth, then all of a sudden you’re very self-conscious of your smile.”
One of the most rewarding parts of her job is when she hands a mirror to someone who’s deeply affected by their new smile.
“People will cry because they’re so overjoyed at how it changes not only their physical appearance, but the way they think of themselves,” Fisher said.
