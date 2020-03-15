The DeForest Times-Tribune is closing its offices to non-employees effective immediately in our effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), to protect our associates, our customers, and the community.
We are open and publishing the news, but please contact us via email, phone or the website. We appreciate your cooperation during this time, and watch our website for updates.
Feel free to contact us at (608) 467-1557, where we will continue to assist you.
