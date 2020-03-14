Village of DeForest recreation programs are cancelled through April 3.
That’s according to an update sent to village officials from Kelli Bialkowski, director of public services.
The determination was made following Gov. Tony Evers’ announcement of mandatory school closings through April 3 in light of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.
The village will be emailing program participants, as well as making postings on social media and the village’s website.
Correspondences on refunds will be coming the week of March 16.
Furthermore, the village has posted recommended measures to reduce expose to COVID-19.
They are listed below:
“The Village of DeForest is continuing to monitor the status of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. At this point, we are encouraging the community to take the following measures to reduce exposure.
PAYMENTS: If you are looking to make a payment to the Village for a utility/water bill, recreation program, or court citation please use our online programs to complete the payment. Links are available here: www.vi.deforest.wi.us/payments . If you cannot use our online systems, please use the dropbox located in the Village Hall parking lot or vestibule, both available 24/7. If you are looking to obtain a dog license, please utilize mail service or drop box and items will be returned via mail.
ABSENTEE VOTING: You can vote without leaving your home. Absentee Voting for the Spring Election and Presidential Preference begins Monday, March 16. We encourage all voters who are looking to vote absentee to request a ballot online at: https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/ . You do not need a reason to vote absentee. Once we receive your written request, a ballot will be mailed to you. You then return the ballot by mail.
GENERAL INQUIRY: If you have a general service inquiry or need assistance from Village staff, please call rather than visit. We can be reached at 846-6751. We likely can complete your request or transaction electronically.
Madison & Dane County Public Health have issued recommendations for individuals, families, and businesses to consider regarding COVID-19. That information is available here: https://www.publichealthmdc.com/health-services/partners-providers/resources-by-disease/coronavirus
To ensure you receive all of our COVID-19 updates, please subscribe to our email or text notifications here: https://www.vi.deforest.wi.us/info”
