The housing market in the DeForest-Windsor area remains strong, according to a recent analysis.
“We’re continuing to be in fairly robust areas for growth,” said Jamie Rybarczyk, the deputy administrator/director of economic development for the Village of Windsor.
Rybarczyk’s comments were made at the Windsor Village Board meeting on Thursday, Jan. 2.
Talking about home sale prices, Rybarczyk said, “In 2008, we had one of the lowest sale prices in the county. Now, we’re at the median in the county.”
Data from the report, prepared by Mark Roffers, of MDRoffers Consulting, seems to support that conclusion. Between 2008 and 2018, the median sale price of existing single-family homes in DeForest-Windsor increased 46 percent. Only McFarland had a bigger jump at 52 percent. Across the board, Dane County experienced a hike of 29 percent.
According to the report, changes in the sales price of existing homes is another indicator of a housing market’s strength.
The DeForest-Windsor area had a median sale price of $190,000 for existing single-family homes in 2008. Only Stoughton was lower at $177,000. DeForest-Windsor’s number back then was 15 percent below the Dane County median, according to the report. DeForest-Windsor’s number dropped to $188,000 in 2013, but by 2018, the figure had risen to $278,259.
Now, the report says that DeForest-Windsor’s 2018 median sale price is comparable to Monona, Cottage Grove, Oregon and Sun Prairie.
For Dane County as a whole, the median sale price for existing single-family homes went from $215,000 in 2008 to $278,000 in 2018.
One of the most important indicators of residential development activity for any market is the number of housing units authorized by building permits. The Roffers report said the villages of DeForest and Windsor recovered quickly from the 2007-2009 Great Recession. Building permits returned to pre-recession levels by 2010. They had exceeded them by 2012, according to the analysis.
The report states, “Housing units authorized by building permit are now consistently double what they were pre-recession.”
Due to large multi-family housing projects in DeForest in 2016 and Windsor in 2017, the two villages saw the most substantial increase in housing permits those years.
According to the report, “Multi-family permits slowed considerably in 2018, but single-family and two-family housing construction remained strong.”
Windsor Trustee Brad Mueller asked about what a good benchmark was for the amount of single-family and multi-family building permits for a municipality like Windsor.
Rybarczyk said a comfortable amount was between 75-100.
Through October 2019, the Village of Windsor had 54 housing units enabled by housing permit, including 44 single-family and 10 duplexes. There were no multi-family housing permits, compared to eight in 2018. That year, Windsor also had 75 single-family permits and 24 duplexes, with a total of 107 permits.
The Village of DeForest totaled 95 housing units enabled by housing permits through October 2019, with 62 going for single-family, 18 for duplexes and 15 for multi-family projects after having none in 2018. DeForest racked up 87 permits in 2018, with 59 for single-family housing and 28 for duplexes.
In the years 2016 and 2017, DeForest had 132 and 68 multi-family permits, respectively, while Windsor totaled 57 and 107 in those same years.
Overall, Windsor chalked up 990 housing starts between 2006-2019, while DeForest totaled 838. The total for the two communities was 1,828.
According to the report, there was a dip in the number of housing units approved but not yet built.
The DeForest-Windsor housing analysis notes that there were 2,581 housing units approved for the area as of Oct. 1, 2019, that had yet to be constructed. That figure was down from 2,689 in October 2018.
Looking at the October 2019 total, there were 1,207 are future single family units, or 47 percent of total. Also included were 199 are future duplex units, including senior-restricted duplex units, which accounted for 8 percent of the total. The remaining 1,175, or 45 percent of the total, are future multi-family dwellings, including condominiums of three units or more, apartments, and attached senior housing of three units or more.
In considering these figures, the report states, “First, it is unlikely that all of the approved multi-family units will ever be built. The multi-family unit totals generally reflect the maximums authorized, with moderate regard to regulatory requirements (e.g., space for stormwater management and parking) and for market demand for the densities authorized.”
Also, some of the approved multi-family areas also allow for single-family housing as an alternative, according to the report. Lastly, the report also cautions that larger approved residential developments in the DeForest-Windsor area continue to evolve over time and the totals do not reflect how they will do so, only showing what is currently approved.
The October 2018 figures included 1,290 future single family units (48 percent), 137 future duplex units (5 percent), and 1,262 future multi-family units (47 percent).
