Seniors looking for a new place to live in the area have another option.
The Legacy of DeForest, a new independent, assisted and closer care community situated at 6639 Pederson Crossing, held a ribbon-cutting celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 22 and will begin welcoming tenants starting Nov. 4.
Company officials feel it’s a perfect locale.
“They thought with the location, there was a need for one,” said Marsha Braatz, community director for The Legacy of DeForest. “Most of the other senior facilities in DeForest are on the other end of town. With DeForest being the fastest growing community in Dane County, it made sense.”
Braatz and other employees wear a bracelet with the motto: “Make it Matter.” She said the goal of The Legacy of DeForest is to care for loved ones with compassion and grace. Four core values will guide operations: dignity; transparency; compassion; and collaboration.
“It’s all about teamwork,” said Alissa Gauger, marketing director for The Legacy of DeForest. “Every single person here made it happen.”
Guager called The Legacy of DeForest a new, state-of-the-art facility. It has 54 total apartments, including 32 in its residential care apartment complex (RCAC) and 22 community-based residential facility units in the closer care area.
At this time, officials aren’t sure how many employees will be working there. The number will depend on the number of residents and level of care they need.
“As we grow, our staff needs will grow,” said Gauger. “We’re building the plane as we fly it.”
The Legacy of DeForest is a Park Vista Retirement Community. Park Vista has seven similar properties in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.
Everything is located on one floor at the DeForest facility. There are no elevators. It features many amenities, including home-cooked meals served restaurant style, allowing residents to order what they want.
In the RCAC, there’s a pub, housekeeping and laundry services, walk-in showers, wellness, spiritual and educational programs, a theater room, an on-site barber shop and beauty salon, transportation with its own bus shuttling residents to activities or medical appointments, basic cable TV and wi-fi internet, 24-hour staff and live entertainment. All utilities are included, except for phone, and small pets are welcome. Plus, it will have a library with a rotation of books from the DeForest Area Public Library and computer access.
The apartments in the RCAC come in one- or two-bedroom units, while the closer care area offers studio apartments.
The closer care area has almost all the same amenities as the RCAC, but it has more security, as it is geared for residents with dementia or those with high-level needs. It has its own common area, dining room, lounge area and outdoor patio, as well as a secured door system with an alarm and personal emergency call system. Another difference is that it has a spa room.
Picking DeForest for the new facility made sense. The site it sits on is perfect as well, according to Braatz, and the place offers a lot for seniors to do.
“It’s close in proximity to loved ones, and it’s close to Hwy. 51,” said Braatz, “and being a part of an active senior community can be so much fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.