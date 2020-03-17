The Village of Windsor is committed to the health, well-being and safety of our entire community in order to avoid exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
As of March 17, 2020 the Village of Windsor has declared a State of Emergency.
General Inquiries:
Village Hall is open; however, we encourage you to look at alternative methods for conducting business with the Village. Village Staff most likely can complete your request or transaction without in-person interaction. You can contact Village Hall at 608-888-0066 or customerservice@windsorwi.gov.
Payments (including Windsor Utilities:
Contact the applicable Village Departments by phone to discuss options that would avoid in-person interaction. Options may include credit card payments or use of the 24/7 dropbox located outside the main entrance to the Village Hall.
Village Government Meetings:
All non-essential Village committee and commission meetings are cancelled indefinitely. For now, Village Board meetings will continue; however, the Village Board will implement Chapter 2, Article IV, Section 2-150(h) of the Windsor Municipal Code, allowing meeting attendance by electronic means.
Spring Election and Presidential Preference Primary (April 7, 2020):
All voters are encouraged to vote absentee by mail. The deadline to register to vote through MyVote (online) or by mail is March 18, 2020. Starting March 19, 2020, voters are required to appear in-person to register to vote in the Village Clerk’s Office. Additional information regarding elections and voting can be found on the Village Election webpage.
DMB Neighborhood Center:
The DMB Neighborhood Center is closed indefinitely.
Parks Facilities and Equipment:
Use of park facilities and equipment is discouraged and may be considered for future closure. Park shelter reservations are not being accepted at this time.
DeForest Area Community and Senior Center:
As a proactive measure and recognizing the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center (the Senior Center) serves some of the highest at-risk populations, the Senior Center has ceased all non-essential services beginning Monday, March 16 in an effort to stall the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses. This means all activities, classes, games, and use of the pool and fitness room are cancelled.
Essential services that will continue are home delivered meals, case management services, and limited driver escort services.
The congregate meal site has closed effective Monday, March 16. Those who have attended the congregate meal program, on a regular basis, will be added to the home delivered meal list or provided an alternative limited meal pick up at the Senior Center.
DeForest Area School District Information:
Visit the DeForest Area School District website for their response to COVID-19.
General National, State, and County Health Information:
Prevent the spread — wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, cover your coughs and sneezes, and stay home when you are ill.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides up-to-date information regarding COVID-19.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has issued a recommendation if you traveled to a country with a Level 3 travel health notice for COVID-19 that your self-quarantine for 14 days after returning to Wisconsin. If you have a fever, cough, and shortness of breath, seek medical attention and stay home. This means do not go to school, work, enter public buildings, or attend large gatherings.
The Madison & Dane County Public Health has issued recommendations for individuals, families, and businesses to consider regarding COVID-19.
