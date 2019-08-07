A grand re-opening is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 17, for the renovated Family Dollar in DeForest at 607 S. Main St.
The renovated store will now include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products and seasonal items.
The grand re-opening celebration for the community will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature gift basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and family fun entertainment. In addition, the first 50 customers on Saturday will receive a gift card and reusable shopping bag.
“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the DeForest community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” said Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesperson. “The refreshed store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”
A store of this size typically employs six to 10 associates. Interested applicants can apply online at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store location.
Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week and offer everyday items for the entire family in an easy-to-shop neighborhood location.
