Event Essentials, of Windsor, was honored at the World Dairy Expo’s annual Friends of Expo party on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Alliant Energy Center.
The event was held on the heels of the 53rd World Dairy Expo, as more than 400 volunteers and paid staff who make the global show possible were recognized.
Highlighting the evening was the presentation of the 2019 Friends of Expo awards. Receiving recognition this year were Pam VanderSanden, Carol and John McKinely, Rick Feran and Event Essentials.
As the Expo’s exclusive tent vendor, Event Essentials has helped elevate WDE spaces such as The Tanbark, Sale Pavilion, Trade Center and even the UW Madison Cheese Stand, among others. Named as an invaluable partner to the Expo, the Windsor company is also on hand to assist Trade Show exhibitors with rentals and supplies they couldn’t bring with them on the trip to Madison.
Involved in multiple aspects of WDE, the first friend honored was Pam VanderSanden of Oregon, Wis. Each year, VanderSanden begins her Expo week assisting both Expo Trade Show and Dairy Cattle Show organizers and exhibitors. However, most of her time is dedicated to Expo’s School Tour Program that hosts more than 1,500 fourth grade students annually.
Expo’s second 2019 Friend of Expo also flourishes in the WDE School Tour Program. Rick Feran, Oregon, has led hundreds of students across the grounds of World Dairy Expo teaching them about cows, the global dairy industry and the nutritional benefits of dairy products. Feran spends the remainder of his time helping with commercial exhibitor check-in and greeting attendees as a tram rider.
Carol and John McKinley, of Verona, began volunteering at Expo six years ago and help dairy enthusiasts from around the globe. Following their morning coffee and doughnuts with fellow volunteers, Carol takes her position in the Purple Cow Gift Shop, reading prices to cashiers for a speedy check-out process and bagging purchases that will find their way around the world. Meanwhile, John shares his lifetime of knowledge of Madison, Dane County and Wisconsin with attendees as a tram rider and official greeter of World Dairy Expo.
Serving as the meeting place of the global dairy industry, World Dairy Expo brings together the latest in dairy innovation and the best cattle in North America. Crowds of more than 62,000 people, from nearly 100 countries, will return to Madison, Wis. for the 54th annual event, Sept. 29 through Oct. 3, 2020, when the world’s largest dairy-focused trade show, dairy and forage seminars, a world-class dairy cattle show and more will be on display. Download the World Dairy Expo mobile event app, visit worlddairyexpo.com or follow WDE on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube for more information.
