The COVID-19 situation is ever evolving. As a proactive measure and recognizing we serve some of the highest at risk populations, the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center will cease all non-essential services beginning Monday, March 16 in an effort to stall the spread of this and other viruses. This means activities, classes, games, pool and fitness room are cancelled.
We will continue to provide essential services. The congregate meal site will close effective Monday, March 16. Those who regularly attend will be offered a home delivered meal. Our case managers will still be active and able to serve you while limiting in-person contact. Driver Escort rides will be available on an as-needed basis.
We intend to resume normal operations, but will be mindful of events as they develop in order to protect the safety and well-being of our aging adults and staff. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
Regards,
Jason Kramar
President, DeForest Area Joint Community Center Commission
The Center is located at the crossroads of the community, on the corner of Main Street and County V:
505 N Main Street
DeForest, WI 53532
Phone: 608-846-9469
