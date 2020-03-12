Dear DASD Families:
DeForest Area School District administrators and staff continue to monitor the situation regarding Coronavirus (that can lead to COVID-19) both across the United States, and globally. This continues to be a very fluid situation that is rapidly evolving each day. We want to assist our families by providing you information and updates about the district’s response and the guidance we are receiving in as timely a manner as possible. At this time, there have been six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, with two of those cases occurring in Dane County.
DASD has a team continuing to plan for COVID-19, in the event our risk levels should increase. This team has been meeting regularly to review Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Madison and Dane County updates and communications. Public Health is following best practices to slow the transmission of COVID-19 and protect vulnerable members of our community from exposure to the disease. Public Health is not recommending closing schools at this time unless there has been a confirmed case of a student or staff member in our school. As much as possible, children should be able to carry on with their education. If a student or staff has a positive test result, Public Health will reach out to your school leadership and provide recommendations on the best course of action.
Below are information we have available to us as of today (March 12th at noon) and our District response/plan.
Public Health Madison & Dane County Advisory Regarding Travel Public Health Madison and Dane County issued a school advisory yesterday evening requesting assistance in minimizing the spread of illness. Public Health recommends all people postpone or cancel non-essential business and personal (including spring break) travel to areas with coronavirus. This includes both international travel to Travel Health Notice Level 2 and 3 countries with widespread illness and domestic travel to states with “sustained community transmission” (Public Health formerly used “more than 10 cases”). Please see CDC’s state report website and WI Department of Health Services for the most up-to-date state level case information.
If travel is essential, Public Health recommends a 14-day quarantine upon your return from any of these countries or states identified on the state report website. At this time, Public Health does not consider airport layovers to be a risk. If there is a need to travel through a state with “sustained community transmission” via layover, minimize your stay within the airport.
DASD-Sponsored Travel As a preventative measure, DASD is suspending district-sponsored out-of-state travel for all students and staff. This includes field trips, performances, competitions, meetings, conferences, or any other events outside the state of Wisconsin. This restriction is in place until further notice, and we will regularly revisit the status of these preventive measures. In the coming weeks, we will make a determination regarding school sponsored summer travel.
Personal Spring Break Travel
We know that many families have plans to travel during our upcoming spring break. Please consider the Public Health recommendations to help our District minimize the spread of COVID-19.
Student Instruction:
● Instructional staff will continue to discuss with students preventative measures they can take to stay healthy. Students are being asked to begin taking their school supplies home every day, because in the event our schools are closed, students and staff will not be allowed into the building.
● In order to prepare for the possible need to provide virtual learning, we are asking parents/guardians without either internet access or a computer at home to complete this form. Students will not need a computer all day, so if a family has a device that may be shared, that will be sufficient for virtual learning purposes. Student activities will include both online and offline modes.
● Professional development for staff around virtual learning continues to be supported. Your children will continue to learn student expectations and practice learning online. We encourage you to learn along with your children, so you can support their education in the event we need to exclusively utilize these instructional methods.
● Our staff are preparing tutorials (videos and print material) to help parents/guardians support their child’s virtual learning.
District events As a precaution for those in our community who the CDC has identified as being at “higher risk” of being negatively impacted by COVID-19, we are cancelling our older adult (grandparents) lunches in our schools.
At this time, all other DASD activities and events will continue as planned. However, state and regional restrictions are beginning to be applied. And, our District decisions are continuing to evolve as needed. We will communicate with families and our community through our normal channels. All information and updates are posted on our district website. At a minimum, we strongly encourage those considered as a “higher risk” to use caution as they consider attending large group events.
Other preventive measures Buildings and grounds staff are working hard to ensure that all school spaces are cleaned and disinfected on a routine basis. We’re reminding everyone that the three most effective steps to prevent the spread of illness are washing your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, covering your coughs and sneezes, and staying home when you are ill.
We will continue to post information and resources for families on our website. Look for the link under “Current Topics.”
Thank you all for your cooperation and understanding as we partner to keep everyone healthy and our students ready to learn.
