Costs associated with constructing a new public works facility and police department for the Village of Windsor are running higher than anticipated.
At the village board meeting Thursday, Dec. 19, trustees heard about possible changes to the plans for both.
“We’re looking at the budgets to see what we’re potentially leaving in or taking out,” said Village President Bob Wipperfurth.
One suggestion involving the new public works facility called for removing a silo that is estimated to save about $270,000.
Wipperfurth said it would probably be taken out because it was too expensive, although it did serve a purpose, he said. The structure was designed to accommodate a stairway to the mezzanine.
Wipperfurth talked about wanting to do some signage on U.S. Hwy. 51 for the facility, with the silo out of the plans. There are other options, said Wipperfurth.
Trustee Don Madelung suggested barn quilts that incorporated the village’s logo. Plans for the new public works facility do call for a barn look, with a number of cupolas on top.
Village Administrator Tina Butteris said they could go on the north and south ends of the facility.
The new building will be located just off U.S. Hwy. 51 near County Hwy. V.
Butteris said village officials have had good meetings recently with the designers for both projects to determine ways to potentially save some money. The Dimension IV Madison Design Group is working on the public works facility.
The pre-bidding costs for both projects are coming in higher than expected. Inflation for construction projects has been around 3 percent recently, according to village officials. Now, it’s anywhere between 6 and 8 percent.
Overall, village officials are looking at trimming $500,000 from the public works facility project and $122,000 from plans for the new police department.
“We’re still trying to work on that without compromising what’s needed for the future of those facilities,” said Butteris.
Trustee Bruce Stravinski noted a couple of characteristics of cupolas that could be problematic. He said he had a business that had a cupola that leaked when it was windy. Also, Stravinski said they are great places for hornets nests.
“On top of mine, it had a weather vane,” said Stravinski. “It added a little something nice, and it was not a big expense.”
Wipperfurth identified another possible change to the public works building plans that removed windows that were designed to sit above the big doors. They would be put in the doors instead. The move would result in $46,000 in savings, according to Wipperfurth.
As far as the cupolas go, Wipperfurth said they were functional, as they helped with venting and aesthetics. Screens and louvers maintained by staff could help keep hornets nests out.
Trustee Brad Mueller talked about how the metal roof on the building could make maintenance dangerous and how he would like to see the number of cupolas reduced, rather than completely eliminated. Madelung advised going with three, with one in the middle that had a weather vane.
With regard to the new police building, Wipperfurth said taking out a skylight and going with a different façade are in consideration. Public Works Director Davis Clark talked about possible changes with the evidence storage area that could save $60,000.
DeForest pool
A letter from the Village of DeForest about a possible community pool was addressed at the Windsor Village Board meeting.
Wipperfurth said, “They’re not necessarily asking for a commitment from us,” and added that he put the matter on the agenda as a courtesy. He also said that he was pleased a new pool was included in plans for a new addition to DeForest Area High School.
“My concern would be liability and upkeep,” said Wipperfurth.
In the letter, written by DeForest Village President Judd Blau, Blau writes, “This correspondence is not a request of your participation, merely a courtesy update. However, should you wish to participate the door is always open for a conversation.”
The letter also touched on possible resident and non-resident fee structures. Madelung said he hoped something could be worked out as far as reciprocity or a nominal fee for Windsor residents.
Stravinski also noted the liability issue and talked about how Windsor had gone with splash pads at its parks. He said he also knows that DeForest residents use those splash pads and hopes that Windsor residents can use the DeForest pool.
Wipperfurth said he understood DeForest moving forward with a nominal fee for nonresidents for use of the pool. He also said he wishes DeForest well with the project and is open to discussing it with DeForest officials.
