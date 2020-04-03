To clarify a story in the April 2 edition about the Village of DeForest Planning and Zoning Commission’s most recent meeting, the DeForest Area High School expansion and work in the Fox Hill Estates are two separate projects.
During its meeting March 24, the commission approved the 66,000-square foot expansion of DAHS, which included a new gym, natatorium, new rooms, improvements to and around athletic fields, and more parking spaces.
This is the project that is scheduled to begin construction in summer and be completed for the 2022-23 school year.
In a completely separate project regarding land in the Fox Hill Estates area, an email from Ryan Quam of Quam Engineering, LLC in McFarland — who is not the village engineer of DeForest, as the article stated — was read at the meeting. Quam’s email stated that he had a concern about the subdivision project.
The project initially called for a design of the Fox Hill Estates plat — located northeast of the Highway 51 and 19 interchange — that “does not require the vacation or change of any stormwater outlots dedicated with the recorded plat and Certified Survey Map (CSM), if practical.”
Quam said that the requirement could not be met and would be “an unfortunate waste of time and/or hundred of thousands of dollars.”
Quam said he has spent the last 10 months evaluating the site and said that the soils in the existing pond outlots are not suitable for infiltration and thusly “cannot contribute toward the 100% infiltration requirement.”
In further clarification, Zoning Administrator Brandi Cooper said that no “plat or engineering plans have officially been reviewed by the village for approval at this time.”
She added that the item on the agenda March 24 was to address a waiver to the subdivision ordinance.
No dates were set for anything regarding the Fox Hill Estates project.
