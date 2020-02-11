Members of the Wisconsin Builders Association (WBA) gathered at the Stone Harbor Resort in Sturgeon Bay on Friday where WBA installed their 2020 President, Jeff Dorner, as well as other members of the Leadership Committee.
Among those installed were President-Elect Abe Degnan, of Degnan-Design-Build in DeForest and Immediate Past President Harvey Kessel, Wisconsin Building Supply in Windsor.
Dorner, designer, salesman, and project manager for Vans Lumber & Custom Builders in Luxemburg, WI will lead the association as President, overseeing WBA’s executive committee and board of directors for the next year.
The Wisconsin Builders Association is a professional trade association comprised of 21 local associations dedicated to helping members build communities around the state. We advocate the interests of 4,000 home building industry members to keep housing affordable and accessible for Wisconsin families, Protecting the American Dream for over 70 years.
