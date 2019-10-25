Chad Adler returned home from the Iraq War in 2005 a broken man, suffering from combat-related post-traumatic stress disorder.
With the help of friends and veterans’ agencies, he was able to regain his footing. For the last five years, he’s been raising money to give fellow ex-soldiers caught in similar circumstances a helping hand.
“In the military, there are two sayings we carry into civilian life: ‘I got your six’ and ‘no one gets left behind,’” said Adler. “I believe in those two sayings more than anything in life.”
On Saturday, Nov. 9, the Rodeside Grill at 6317 Rostad Rd. in Windsor will host the fifth annual “Help a Vet Fundraiser,” which was Adler’s idea. The Leathernecks motorcycle club, a nonprofit, family-oriented group made up of Marine veterans, is also helping to sponsor it. Adler is a member and a treasurer of the local chapter.
The event will run from 8 a.m. to close and feature door prizes, t-shirts, music by DJ Boogie, a meat raffle and a regular raffle with a variety of prizes, and the opportunity to enjoy watching the University of Wisconsin-Madison football game with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Adler will run it again, as his girlfriend, Sarah Erickson, will work the raffles and attempt to fill the shoes of Jenny Franklin, who has been a big part of the event the last three years.
Each year, Adler conducts a special ceremony as part of the activities. He meets with all of the veterans who attend beforehand just to talk before they walk into the bar. Last year, the sound of bagpipes accompanied their entrance.
Adler said the ceremonies have featured different aspects. One of the centerpieces is a Missing Man Table. Adler said it’s something that happens at a lot of military-related events. A table is set up with a candle, a place setting for one, a lemon slice, salt, a rose and a Bible the entire day. It is pulled out during the somber ceremony as Adler talks. Taps are played, a bagpiper plays “Amazing Grace” and the oldest and youngest veterans are recognized.
“It’s a pretty emotional moment,” said Adler. “It’s a pretty heartfelt moment. You can feel the atmosphere drop.”
Adler estimates the fundraisers have grossed more than $40,000. Adler said most of that has come in the last three years. The first year, the event raised $3,200. Most of that money has stayed in Dane County, said Adler, with it going to veterans’ organizations such as Operation: Stand Down, Porchlight, Dry Hooch and Back to Basic. In more recent years, they’ve looked to contribute to statewide causes, such as Badger Honor Flight, Hugs for Heroes and Toys for Tots.
Adler is proud of what’s been accomplished. The “Help a Vet Fundraiser” has come a long way, and so has Adler, who joined the Marines on Feb. 12, 2001 after graduating from Madison LaFollette High School.
Sent to boot camp in San Diego, California, Adler was then assigned to the Madison Golf Co., 2nd Battalion, 24th Marine Division, and was deployed in June 2004, going back to California. In September, he went off to Iraq, and arrived back stateside in March 2005. Five men in his unit died over there. A month later, Adler was back home in Madison, shaken by the experience.
He tried seeking help through the Veterans Administration. Initially, Adler was turned away.
“They didn’t think anything was wrong,” said Adler, who continued to spiral downwards before the VA concluded there was something amiss.
Adler said he was a homeless for a time. Within a span of three years, he said he moved 10 to 12 times. Around 2015, things began to turn around for Adler, as assistance from the VA and the Madison Veterans Center made an impact. In fact, Adler started working for the VA.
At the time, Adler was working at the Rodeside Grill. Pete Beeber was the general manager there. They started working there about a week apart in 2008. Adler said Beeber helped him through some tough times. That included ensuring Adler continued having a job at Rodeside.
“I didn’t have any money to even get here,” said Adler, a Madison native who also has a 10-year-old daughter, Makenzie. “I was living all over the place.”
One day, with Thanksgiving approaching in 2015, Adler was working a lunch shift at the restaurant thinking about veterans battling the same demons he had fought, or worse. He wanted to do something for them. So, he approached Beeber about doing something over a scheduled lunch shift to raise $500 for homeless veterans, to feed them on Thanksgiving. Beeber had something bigger in mind.
Instead, Beeber suggested giving a portion of the whole day’s proceeds from the Rodeside Grill’s bar and restaurant areas to help homeless veterans.
“I had tears in my eyes from that offer,” said Adler.
Every year since the first fundraiser, the eatery has donated 10 percent of sales from the day.
The first “Help a Vet Fundraiser” took Adler by surprise. Adler remembers that when the doors opened at 11 a.m., the place was empty. All of a sudden, 15 minutes later, it was packed, and there were only three people working, including bartender and ex-Marine Jason Wiese. In addition to the fundraising portion, the restaurant gave away free meals to veterans with a specialty burger, fries and a drink.
“Pete called and asked, ‘How’s it going?’” said Adler, with a laugh. “I said, ‘Just get here.’”
It was busy all day, and the event raised more than $3,000.
“At the end of the night, me and Pete were sitting on the patio, and we just looked at each other,” said Adler. “We just shook our heads and said, ‘How did we pull this off?’”
The following year they wanted to make it bigger, with the raffles and t-shirt sales. Last year, former Green Bay Packers’ kicker Chris Jacke attended, and organizers turned it into a two-day event. The event has grown ever since. It draws people from all over the area, including communities like Waunakee, Sun Prairie and Madison, among others. Adler is also impressed by how other area restaurants and bars donate to veterans.
Adler is promising “surprises around every corner” for the fifth “Help a Vet Fundraiser.” What the future holds for the event is uncertain, according to Adler, as it keeps getting bigger and bigger. Proceeds from this year’s event will go to Toys for Tots and Back to Basic and be put toward lifting up homeless veterans and helping veterans battle mental illness.
It’s been a rewarding experience for him.
“For me personally, it’s been overwhelming to see how the community and surrounding communities pull together to make a difference,” said Adler.
