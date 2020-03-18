Businesses in in Wisconsin counties that have suffered substantial economic injury as a result of COVID-19 are being asked to report to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) as WEDC is compiling the information that would be used for a Governor’s Request.
The information can be sent to Justin Phillips, justin.phillips@wedc.org. The WEDC is asking that this information be provided as soon as possible to expedite a possible request.
The Governor may request an SBA Economic Injury Declaration by certifying:
1. At least five businesses in the disaster area suffered substantial economic injury as a result of the incident; and
2. The degree of economic injury suffered is so severe that financial assistance, at reasonable rates and terms is not otherwise available, thereby creating the necessity for Federal involvement in the form of subsidized loans; and
3. The Governor’s certification must be received by the SBA Field Office Center East Office within 120 days of the incident period and must be accompanied by supporting documentation of individual small businesses; general industry statistics are not acceptable.
Businesses can only seek assistance for economic injury (not physical damage) as a result of the incident. Substantial economic injury occurs when a business concern is unable to meet its obligations as they mature or to pay its ordinary and necessary operating expenses.
Establishing economic injury is a comparison between the financial information from the period in the prior year to the injury period of the current year (this period must be associated to the disaster and cannot be attributed to a downturn in local economy or other unrelated issues. For example, if a water line break closed the business, and the business was not able to be re-established for two months, the business should consider how long it will take for things to normalize. If it’s three months, the analysis should show the financial data for the same three months of last year and the anticipated financial data for the same period this year. The loans are not intended to replace lost sales or profits, rather they are intended to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other expenses that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred. Analyzing a drop in sales,the length of time the business will be impacted, the type of business and typical business cycle of the industry, provides the SBA with the requisite data needed to determine if the economic injury is considered substantial.
