Paradise Paws Camp & Resort will be celebrating the completion of their brand new 6,000 sq. ft. facility by holding a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday Nov. 7 at 4 p.m.
Paradise Paws Camp & Resort will serve the residents of Windsor and surrounding communities by offering daycare, overnight boarding, grooming, training and other specialized activities.
The ribbon cutting event will take place at the new facility, located at 6583 Pederson Crossing Blvd in Windsor.
Keller, Inc. is employee-owned and has offices in the Fox Cities, Madison, Milwaukee and Wausau. They specialize in new construction, remodel, retrofit, and reroof projects.
